Mom problems

Celebrities, they're just like us -- which means that as soon as they pop out a baby, they're subject to the very same judgment we are, especially on the Internet. Nope, not even the A-listers are safe from the potential for mommy- and daddy-shaming.
From Chrissy Teigen's body shamers to Pink's car seat mishaps, celeb moms and dads are slammed any time they either screw up or (in Teigen's case) dare to show that they're still sexy after kids. It's easy to forget that celebrity parents are like every other parent trying to do what's best for their children and, sometimes, getting it wrong or becoming a victim of a society that rushes to judgment. Here are 23 times celebrity parents were put through the ringer for their parenting photos.
Pink is ridiculously proud of her daughter Willow, as she should be, so she posted an innocent photo of the smiling little girl strapped into her car seat and hanging out with an iPad. But wait — what is that detail some people noticed and were only too happy to point out?
Ah, yes, Pink didn't properly position her child's car seat straps and, as a result, the straps landed on Willow's abdomen, as opposed to her chest area. True, this is a safety issue and the folks who mentioned it weren't wrong, but it's all in the way a message is delivered. A helpful exchange between two parents is one thing; rudely calling her out for it is totally unnecessary. Not to mention there was no evidence that the car was actually moving...
When Farrah Abraham posted this class photo of her beautiful daughter on Twitter, it sparked an intense debate about whether it was OK for the Teen Mom star to put makeup on her little girl in first grade. (If you look closely, it appears as if her child is wearing mascara.)
Some commenters went as far as saying she needed "her head examined" and that she is treating her daughter like a doll and setting a bad example. A few people rushed to defend Abraham, saying it's perfectly fine to allow a child to wear a bit of makeup on picture day. No matter what side of the debate one stands on, it's unforgivable to use the opportunity to slam Abraham by taking jabs at her child, which some were only too happy to do.
If you're going to be the sort of parents who have the audacity to enjoy themselves at a coffee shop once in a while, the least you can do is teach your baby to sit in a chair properly — at least that's what the parenting police thought when Jessa Duggar posted this sweet photo of husband Ben Seewald hanging out with baby Spurgeon. People were quick to point out that you shouldn't let a baby nap in his or her car seat because doing so puts them at risk for getting entangled in the straps, which can restrict their airway and lead to death. I'm all for helping a mom or dad out if you notice a legitimate concern, but come on. Their baby is sitting right by Dad's side, where he can keep an eye on him while sipping a latte.
Few things can spark debate amongst moms like gun control and gun violence. When Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie Douthit posted a photo of her son holding a gun and wearing camouflage, her hashtag, #raisingthemright, made it crystal clear she is proud of the way she is raising her 4-year-old to learn how to shoot a gun. But many critics slammed Douthit for both celebrating gun culture and not allowing her child to grow up before insisting he learn about firearms.
Long before this photo was released, Gisele Bundchen managed to anger a lot of moms by making statements about how breastfeeding should be a law in the United States and how "a lot of people get pregnant and decide they can turn into garbage disposals." When the supermodel posted this glam shot of herself breastfeeding her baby while getting all dolled up for a photo shoot, many criticized her for not living in the real world — and they took offense to the idea that they, too, should be expected to nurse as frequently and effortlessly. Love it or hate it, this is Gisele's reality, and the positive takeaway message is: Even supermodels have to multitask in order to breastfeed with success.
Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel thought fitting into her 4-year-old daughter's pajamas was hilarious — so she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing her child's Hello Kitty PJs and slippers. Little did she know the image would result in a mountain of accusations about her suffering from an eating disorder and harming her child by passing on her so-called negative views of women's bodies. The Skinnygirl entrepreneur shot back at critics with her own follow-up message: "When ur 4 year old peanut says 'mommy please put my dress on' giggles uncontrollably, u do what ur told."
Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley had a bit of fun with her sexy image by dolling up her baby girl to look just like mama — complete with fake breasts, a wig, glasses and ironic T-shirt. Cue the trolls: Lots of people found the image offensive and declared it inappropriate.
Think JWoww cares? Probably not, judging by her IG reaction: "... It was a joke and in good fun so she can laugh when she's older... Honestly shut the fuck up and mind UR business. I would love bitches to say this to my face." And... drop the mic.
Granted, this is a nude photo of Kim Kardashian and not a picture of her daughter North West or son Saint. But the controversial reality TV star, who has never been exactly shy about showing off her body, has come under attack more times than we can count whenever she posts a sexy image of herself since she gave birth. It's difficult for people to accept a mom who refuses to shed her sex-symbol status — but Kardashian couldn't give a fig what anyone think.
After enduring intense criticism for this photo, Kardashian took to Twitter to defend her choice: "I feel so lucky to have grown up surrounded by strong, driven, independent women," she wrote. "The life lessons I've learned from my sisters, my mother, and my grandmother, I will pass along to my daughter. I want her to be proud of who she is. I want her to be comfortable in her body. I don't want her to grow up in a world where she is made to feel less-than for embracing everything it means to be a woman."
In the spirit of full disclosure, I would rather cast my vote for either of the bizarre golden parrot statues in this photograph than for Donald Trump. With that said, the crazy and distasteful comments posted after this photo of Trump and his then-15-year-old daughter Ivanka emerged are completely out of line, regardless of the political party you support. The Republican presidential candidate is a lot of things, but implying there is an incestuous relationship between the father and daughter is just sickening. Granted, whoever styled this photograph had questionable taste, but that's as far as I believe it goes.
How cute is this photograph of Ryan Reynolds holding his and Blake Lively's baby in a comfy baby carrier? The actress sent her better half a funny and sweet Father's Day message with this photo: "Since the day our baby was born I felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father."
Lively's Instagram followers didn't have a problem with her humor — but some did point their fingers at how Reynolds was carrying their child, saying their child is positioned in the carrier all wrong, that this looks "uncomfortable and unsafe" and that "it can cause hip problems." Happy Father's Day to you, too!
Mayim Bialik is a fierce advocate for attachment parenting, breastfeeding without shame and, well, breastfeeding until you and your child are damn good and ready to stop. The Big Bang Theory actress and founder of Grok Nation nursed her son Fred at age three and penned a thoughtful and funny essay for Kveller about what it's like to nurse a toddler (yep, even on the New York City subway) and how she has remained patient while starting the weaning process. While she certainly has her share of supporters, comments about whether it's OK to nurse for that long are a-plenty — but, ultimately, not a deciding factor for Bialik, and we love her for that.
Consider this photo the polar opposite of Gisele Bundchen's glam breastfeeding shot. Alyssa Milano showed the world how natural and beautiful breastfeeding can be when she posted this picture on Instagram of herself nursing her baby. Milano has been open and honest about her struggles trying to nurse her first child and kept her cool when Wendy Williams criticized her photo and said "I don't need to see that" while having Milano as a guest on her show.
The actress stepped up to the plate as a breastfeeding advocate and shot back at Williams with, "Why is it OK to show that picture of Miley Cyrus with two suspenders over her breasts? Biologically, they're not made for sexual things. That's what we've done to them."
Uh oh. Anyone who has had a baby within the last 15 or so years has been told by their pediatrician that putting them to bed with a bottle can cause tooth decay. When Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posted a photo of her precious baby on Twitter, along with the caption "Stays with a bottle in his mouth even in his sleep," you better believe the mommy police jumped on board the slam-Jenelle bandwagon, accusing her of hurting her child and shoving "a bottle in his mouth when he makes the slightest little peep."
She may have made a parenting mistake, but Evans certainly doesn't deserve the wrath of an angry public.
The average child loses a tooth and gets a few bucks for it — and is excited enough to find anything under her pillow. But Farrah Abraham isn't your typical mom, so when her daughter lost a tooth, she got a visit from one heck of a generous tooth fairy — one who gifted her more than $1,300. Naturally, Abraham's many haters took issue with her parenting skills, saying she was going to spoil little Sophia rotten and that she should "invest that money in her personality." But as long as Abraham is able to provide such a gift, who are we to judge?
You know how little kids are constantly falling all over the place and banging up their knees, elbows and faces? Apparently, a lot of folks aren't clued in about this, because when Jill Duggar posted this adorable family photo on Facebook of her husband and son, people immediately called her out for a very small bruise that can be seen above the child's eye. One commenter went as far as saying someone should call CPS because there's definitely something not right going on in their family. Comments like this one aren't just hurtful, they're irresponsible. Toddlers can fall just by walking from the kitchen to the living room — ganging up on Duggar is totally wrong in this case.
Model and TV host Chrissy Teigen knows all about the mommy wars — she can't post a single flipping adorable photo of baby Luna without the internet losing its ever-loving mind. When Teigen showed off this picture of her daughter on Instagram just days after her birth, some folks accused her of trying to put all of the attention on her boobs instead of her baby. Right, because if she isn't feeling ashamed of her postpartum body and the breasts that can both sell Sports Illustrated covers and feed her child (which kind of makes them superhero breasts), she shouldn't exist. And she certainly shouldn't rub our faces in her new-mommy bliss and healthy body acceptance.
Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer has two beautiful daughters who are way into cheerleading. As anyone who knows anything about cheerleading (or dance or gymnastics) probably knows, kids don't often show up to competitions or recitals wearing head-to-toe velour suits. Still, Messer came under fire when she posted this picture on Facebook of her little girls dressed in outfits the public considers way too teeny for their age. But again, these children aren't wearing these tops and shorts to school — they're wearing them to perform cheerleading stunts. Surely, that makes a difference?
At first glance, this photo of Macklemore co-sleeping with his baby is everything. His little one is swaddled up so sweetly and possesses a charming and satisfied smile as he sleeps on his back (which is a good thing, right?). But wait. Swaddling while co-sleeping — possibly dangerous. Allowing a tiny baby to sleep surrounded by a comforter — maybe a bad idea. This photograph is beyond adorable, but in this case, we agree it would be wise for Macklemore to heed the advice of his followers.
After sharing a proud picture of her daughter Gabriella's fifth-grade graudation on Instagram, Giudice was hit with some pretty nasty comments in response to her daughter's outfit choice. Several commenters took offense to the 11-year-old's "short" dress and shamed her mom for letting her sport it to graduation. Sure, the dress may be figure-hugging and not so long she'd fit in at a Duggar family reunion, but if Gabriella and her mom are comfortable with it, that should be all that matters. In fact, we think this little grad looks absolutely adorable, and her mama doesn't look too shabby either!
Farrah Abraham may not be Mom of the Year, but this time we think her mommy-critics have taken things way too far. After posting a photo of her daughter wearing a bikini in a photoshoot, the Teen Mom OG star took a hit from nasty "fans" who had a problem with 6-year-old Sophia's revealing bathing suit. One commenter even suggested that child services get involved and "take her child away for sexualizing her in this manner." Sure, Sophia's bikini may expose her belly, but it certainly is not sexually suggestive in the slightest. As far as we're concerned, Sophia's outfit choices should be left up to her and her mom. It's time for the mommy police to take a step back.
Aftering posting a cute pic of her 2-month-old son Greyson in his dad's arms in the pool, Jenni "JWoww" Farley was hit hard with backlash from Instagram commenters. Some of her followers questioned whether or not the Jersey Shore couple was endangering their little one by putting him out in the sun without sunscreen. But the Jersey Shore star was quick to put the haters' accusations to rest, following up by posting a picture of the homemade sunscreen she had applied to Greyson before taking a dip. She captioned the photo, "My son actually does have sunscreen on. It's the same concept as diaper cream. Probably even better than the crap shit you lather your children in." Looks like these critics should have gotten their facts straight before bashing this tough mom.
Pregnant soccer star Sydney Leroux took some serious heat after posting this picture of herself and her husband enjoying their summer weekend by tubing on the lake. Commenters bashed her for putting her baby in danger, some even going as far as commenting things like, "You gonna kill that baby" and "There's no way her baby is still living after she did this." Leroux was not very happy about the mass pregnancy input from her followers, following up with a post asking them to, "Leave your awful comments to yourself and let me enjoy MYSELF and MY body the way I want to." You go, girl — your body, your decisions.
After posting this seaside pic of her husband, Jay, and two sons, Camden and Jaxon, Cavallari received some serious mommy-bashing from her Instagram followers. So what exactly is the problem with this cute pic? Their bones, apparently. Commenters accused the Laguna Beach star of starving her kids, saying they are "very obviously nutritionally deficient" and that she should "look into feeding [her] babies.” The outspoken reality TV star shot down the outrageous accusations, commenting, "Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I’ve ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha." Her sarcasm says it all. Accusing the star of depriving her kids is absurd, considering it's no secret that kids come in all shapes and sizes.
The words "Duggar" and "controversy" in the same sentence? There's no surprise there. However, with the amount of scandals in their family history, people have taken to criticizing their every move, almost, even if it's undeserved. Derick Dillard posted this photo to Instagram of his wife, Jill Duggar, and their then 1-year-old son, Israel David, in a situation all parents have experienced before: You're with your child when your phone rings. Do you let it go to voicemail, or take the call and leave your child to their own devices? Jill thought the latter and let the power of bubbles keep Israel occupied and stimulated. Cue comments such as "Why not put the phone down and interact with your child?" Most people leaped to Duggar's defense, pointing out that Israel is clearly happily occupied and that no harm was being done by spending a few moments not giving Israel complete and undying attention.
Proud mama of three Maci Bookout posted this photo of her fiancé, Taylor McKinney, and their 2-month-old son, Maverick Reed, to Instagram. She thought she was showing off a great, helpful dad while plugging Seven Everyday Baby Slings, but internet "experts" had another idea. Instagram commenters where quick to argue that a baby should always be positioned upright and that slings like this one make it difficult to monitor whether your baby's nose is pointing upward so he or she can breathe properly. Their concerns do have validity, as the Consumer Product Safety Commission found the link between recalled slings and infant deaths serious enough to issue a warning about sling-style baby carriers. That said, let's cut the parents some slack. McKinney is posing for one photo, which isn't nearly enough evidence to say this is an everyday mistake.
Leah Messer took on the feat of traveling across the country with her three young children. All. By. Herself. Messer snapped this cute picture of 6-year-old twins Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms, and 3-year-old Adalynn "Addie" Faith Calvert, at the airport. They made it alive, safe and seemingly sane, so props to her, right? Or we could criticize her for allowing her 3-year-old, Addie, to travel in a stroller, which is what some Instagram users decided to do. We say props to Leah — 3-year-olds have little legs that tend to not have the energy to get very far, unless it's running off in the wrong direction. If putting Addie in a stroller made traveling a little less of a hassle, then a-strollerin' she should go.
Melissa Gorga shared a cute picture of her 10-year-old daughter, Antonia, so naturally the internet went ballistic. The crime? Allowing Antonia to wear a scandalous, totally age-inappropriate bikini. Most viewers saw the scandalous, age-inappropriate bikini for what it was, which is just a bikini. But of course, this is the internet, where posting a photo of your daughter in a bikini means putting her in danger of being sexualized, even if there's nothing sexual about the photo.
Another day, another Teen Mom star getting flak on the internet. This time it was Jenelle Evans who was in the hot seat for posting an Instagram pic of herself using her phone before filming her TV show. Her Instagram followers were quick to point out that Evans looked like she spent a lot more time on her phone than she did with her kids.
Always a feisty one, Evans bit back by saying that most of the people commenting negatively on her photo were probably parents who were also using their phones around their kids. Touché.
After giving birth to baby Chanel with Ice-T, Coco jumped right back onto Instagram and was slammed as soon as she posted a picture of her post-baby body. Well, granted, Coco made the mistake of revealing that she gained only 13 pounds throughout her entire pregnancy, which had most moms on the internet clutching their pearls furiously.
If you've ever been pregnant, then this minimal amount of pregnancy weight gain kind of is a shocker. But we have to be fair by leaving Coco's pregnancy health stats, including her postpartum weight loss, between her and her doctor. One thing's for sure, Coco challenged the traditional pregnancy "wisdom" of eating for two.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a questionnaire that her 4-year-old son Kash had answered about his dad. "I love him because he lets me hold his real gun," the boy shared. Kim's Snapchat caption right next to that answer? "I heart this!"
Originally published July 2016. Updated February 2017.
