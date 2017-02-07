Mom problems

Share Pin

Celebrities, they're just like us -- which means that as soon as they pop out a baby, they're subject to the very same judgment we are, especially on the Internet. Nope, not even the A-listers are safe from the potential for mommy- and daddy-shaming.

From Chrissy Teigen's body shamers to Pink's car seat mishaps, celeb moms and dads are slammed any time they either screw up or (in Teigen's case) dare to show that they're still sexy after kids. It's easy to forget that celebrity parents are like every other parent trying to do what's best for their children and, sometimes, getting it wrong or becoming a victim of a society that rushes to judgment. Here are 23 times celebrity parents were put through the ringer for their parenting photos.