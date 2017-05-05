Get creative, baby!

Share Pin

You know we'd never say "no" to a lap around the party store, but when it comes to baby showers, DIY party favors can be a great way to personalize your event and give guests (including the mom-to-be!) an extra special trinket they'll treasure forever.

And while there's nothing wrong with opting for packaged gifts, going the DIY route can also save a little coin. Sure, making things yourself requires more time than buying favors, but the ideas ahead are way easier to execute than you might expect. So go ahead, get crafty!

Originally published May 2016. Updated May 2017.