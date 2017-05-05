Get creative, baby!

You know we'd never say "no" to a lap around the party store, but when it comes to baby showers, DIY party favors can be a great way to personalize your event and give guests (including the mom-to-be!) an extra special trinket they'll treasure forever.
And while there's nothing wrong with opting for packaged gifts, going the DIY route can also save a little coin. Sure, making things yourself requires more time than buying favors, but the ideas ahead are way easier to execute than you might expect. So go ahead, get crafty!
Originally published May 2016. Updated May 2017.
These little guys are high on the cute factor, and so easy to make. Find the tutorial on Boston Chic.
If nostalgia is your thing, Mason jars topped with retro toy cars are perfect. Find the tutorial here.
For a gender reveal at a shower, these Hershey's bar favors from the Denver Housewife are perfect.
An easy-to-care-for seedling gives guests a growing reminder of how big your baby is getting.
Dress up a simple loofah to look like a flower and your guests are sure to be impressed. (Kristin's Whimsy/Etsy, $4)
Presentation is everything, and these hot chocolate on a stick favors from Makes and Takes are so cute.
This sugar scrub from New Leaf Wellness will have your guests thinking you're a Pinterest queen.
Give your guests a sweet treat by making these adorable rattle cake pops from the Cake Blog.
These tutu nail polish favors by Creating Emorelle would be the perfect finish to a princess-themed baby shower.
Thank your guests for popping by with these candy pop favors by Hostess with the Mostess.
Pour this homemade bubble bath from Makes and Takes into little bottles, add some ribbon and you're done.
This paper plate basket from It's Always Autumn can be decorated to match your shower theme.
These colorful layered bath salts from the Cheese Thief would be great for a rainbow-themed baby shower.
Fun candy bowties are a simple favor for the shower of a little gentleman-to-be.
These seed packet favors from Frog Prince Paperie are a perfect gift to remember a growing bump by.
Glitter and a paper pendant add extra pizazz to these baby bottle candy favors from Hostess with the Mostess.
Construction paper and creativity are all you need to transform lip balms into baby rattle favors.
Stickers like these plus bags of microwave popcorn equal favors everyone will get a kick out of.
These crochet bath scrubbies from Makes and Takes are so fun!
A tea candle favor for guest to light once they know labor has begun is a sweet way to connect.
Plastic craft ornaments can hold anything, like super-impressive tiny knitted scarves.
Tea bags or coffee beans with a clever note are cute for a mama who doesn't know the sex of her baby.
This honey-brown sugar scrub from Hostess with the Mostess completes a Winnie-the-Pooh theme.
A jar of candy sprinkles is a cute favor for a "sprinkle" shower for a second-time mama. (Sunshine Parties/Etsy, $5)
These loofah lollipop favors from the Vintage Modern Wife are cute, practical and simple to make.
