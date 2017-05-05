 
26 Adorable DIY Baby Shower Favors That Are so Much Better Than Store-Bought

Megan Zander

by

Megan is a former divorce attorney turned SAHM to twin boys. She's written for The Stir, Scary Mommy, Rare.us, Mommyish and Bustle.

Get creative, baby!

monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images
Get creative, baby!

You know we'd never say "no" to a lap around the party store, but when it comes to baby showers, DIY party favors can be a great way to personalize your event and give guests (including the mom-to-be!) an extra special trinket they'll treasure forever. 

And while there's nothing wrong with opting for packaged gifts, going the DIY route can also save a little coin. Sure, making things yourself requires more time than buying favors, but the ideas ahead are way easier to execute than you might expect. So go ahead, get crafty!

Originally published May 2016. Updated May 2017.

Car jars

Intimate Weddings
Car jars

If nostalgia is your thing, Mason jars topped with retro toy cars are perfect. Find the tutorial here.

Pink or blue chocolate bars

The Dever Housewife
Pink or blue chocolate bars

For a gender reveal at a shower, these Hershey's bar favors from the Denver Housewife are perfect.

Watch-me-grow plant

Hostess With The Mostess
Watch-me-grow plant

An easy-to-care-for seedling gives guests a growing reminder of how big your baby is getting.

Loofah flowers

KristinsWhimsy/Etsy
Loofah flowers

Dress up a simple loofah to look like a flower and your guests are sure to be impressed. (Kristin's Whimsy/Etsy, $4)

Hot chocolate on a stick

Makes and Takes
Hot chocolate on a stick

Presentation is everything, and these hot chocolate on a stick favors from Makes and Takes are so cute.

Organic sugar scrub

New Leaf Wellness
Organic sugar scrub

This sugar scrub from New Leaf Wellness will have your guests thinking you're a Pinterest queen. 

Rattle cake pops

The Cake Blog
Rattle cake pops

Give your guests a sweet treat by making these adorable rattle cake pops from the Cake Blog.

Tutu nail polish

Creating Emorelle
Tutu nail polish

These tutu nail polish favors by Creating Emorelle would be the perfect finish to a princess-themed baby shower. 

Candy pops

Hostess With The Mostess
Candy pops

Thank your guests for popping by with these candy pop favors by Hostess with the Mostess.

Homemade bubble bath

Makes and Takes
Homemade bubble bath

Pour this homemade bubble bath from Makes and Takes into little bottles, add some ribbon and you're done.

Paper plate basket

It's Always Autumn
Paper plate basket

This paper plate basket from It's Always Autumn can be decorated to match your shower theme.

Rainbow bath salts

The Cheese Theif
Rainbow bath salts

These colorful layered bath salts from the Cheese Thief would be great for a rainbow-themed baby shower. 

Candy bowtie

Paging Supermom
Candy bowtie

Fun candy bowties are a simple favor for the shower of a little gentleman-to-be.

Hot cocoa in a bottle

Flickr
Hot cocoa in a bottle

Individual servings of hot cocoa make great baby shower favors.

Seeds and planters

Frog Prince Paperie
Seeds and planters

These seed packet favors from Frog Prince Paperie are a perfect gift to remember a growing bump by.

Candy baby bottles

Hostess With The Mostess
Candy baby bottles

Glitter and a paper pendant add extra pizazz to these baby bottle candy favors from Hostess with the Mostess.

Lip balm rattles

Up And Down Art/Etsy
Lip balm rattles

Construction paper and creativity are all you need to transform lip balms into baby rattle favors.

Ready to pop

KaspiParty/Etsy
Ready to pop

Stickers like these plus bags of microwave popcorn equal favors everyone will get a kick out of.

Crochet bath scrubbies

Makes and Takes
Crochet bath scrubbies

These crochet bath scrubbies from Makes and Takes are so fun!

Prayer candle

Suzie Harris
Prayer candle

A tea candle favor for guest to light once they know labor has begun is a sweet way to connect.

Christmas ornaments

Stopsforprettythings/Reddit
Christmas ornaments

Plastic craft ornaments can hold anything, like super-impressive tiny knitted scarves.

Brewed tea or coffee

IdeaChic/Etsy
Brewed tea or coffee

Tea bags or coffee beans with a clever note are cute for a mama who doesn't know the sex of her baby.

Honey scrub

Hostess With The Mostess
Honey scrub

This honey-brown sugar scrub from Hostess with the Mostess completes a Winnie-the-Pooh theme.

Sprinkles

Sunshine Parties/Etsy
Sprinkles

A jar of candy sprinkles is a cute favor for a "sprinkle" shower for a second-time mama. (Sunshine Parties/Etsy, $5)

Loofah lollipops

The Vintage Modern Wife
Loofah lollipops

These loofah lollipop favors from the Vintage Modern Wife are cute, practical and simple to make. 

DIY baby shower favors

Karen Cox/SheKnows
DIY baby shower favors

