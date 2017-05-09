 
The Best TV Moms on Netflix That Make Us Laugh (and Cry, Too!)

Jeanne Sager

by

Jeanne Sager is parenting and living editor for SheKnows.

#1/10:

These moms live on forever

Michael Yarish/Netflix
Intellectually we know television is fictional, but there are just some TV moms that feel so real

They're funny, sometimes scary, heartwarming, totally over the top and somehow zoom right into our living rooms and make us wish that they were our mom growing up. TV moms are obviously not without their flaws (we're looking at you Betty Draper), but maybe that's why we love them so much.

Here are some of our favorite TV moms that you can watch on Netflix right now.

Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017. 

#3/10:

Norma Arnold

Netflix
Norma is pretty much the definition of the quintessential '60s mama on The Wonder Years.

#4/10:

Lorelai Gilmore

Netflix
OK, seriously, every Gilmore Girls fan wishes they had a mother/daughter relationship like Lorelai and Rory.

#5/10:

Tami Taylor

Netflix
Y'all, Tami Taylor is the heart of Friday Night Lightshuge cast.

#6/10:

D.J. Tanner-Fuller

Netflix
Not to get mushy, but it's been so sweet to see D.J. blossom into a good mom on Fuller House. 

#7/10:

Stef Foster and Lena Adams

Freeform
Stef and Lena are #relationshipgoals on The Fosters.

#8/10:

Lois Wilkerson

Netflix
Sure, Lois yells a lot, but she does it with love on Malcolm in the Middle.

#9/10:

Pam Beasley

Netflix
Ugh, Pam as a mom on The Office is just so dang relatable. CeCe and Phillip honestly have the best parents ever. 

#10/10:

Betty Draper

Netflix
We know Birdie isn't without her faults, but this Mad Men mom is so complex, you can't help but root for her.

