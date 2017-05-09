These moms live on forever

Intellectually we know television is fictional, but there are just some TV moms that feel so real.
They're funny, sometimes scary, heartwarming, totally over the top and somehow zoom right into our living rooms and make us wish that they were our mom growing up. TV moms are obviously not without their flaws (we're looking at you Betty Draper), but maybe that's why we love them so much.
Here are some of our favorite TV moms that you can watch on Netflix right now.
Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.
Kitty was one of the best parts of That 70’s Show. We'd basically kill to have a margarita with her.
Norma is pretty much the definition of the quintessential '60s mama on The Wonder Years.
OK, seriously, every Gilmore Girls fan wishes they had a mother/daughter relationship like Lorelai and Rory.
Y'all, Tami Taylor is the heart of Friday Night Lights' huge cast.
Not to get mushy, but it's been so sweet to see D.J. blossom into a good mom on Fuller House.
Stef and Lena are #relationshipgoals on The Fosters.
Sure, Lois yells a lot, but she does it with love on Malcolm in the Middle.
Ugh, Pam as a mom on The Office is just so dang relatable. CeCe and Phillip honestly have the best parents ever.
We know Birdie isn't without her faults, but this Mad Men mom is so complex, you can't help but root for her.
