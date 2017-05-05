The miracle of birth

Awe-inspiring event that it is, there is still something a little taboo about talking about the realities of labor and birth. Sure, we're open to recall the life-changing moment when babies enter the world, but we tend to gloss over the messy, raw details.
And, ironically, these messy, raw details are where the true beauty lies.
These breathtaking birth images serve as a true reflection of the gorgeous realities of giving birth and becoming a family.
Originally published October 2016. Updated May 2017.
Photographer Ashley Marston captures a mom's face as she sees her baby for the first time.
This photo showcases mom's strength in the grips of a contraction.
The joy of holding your newborn right after delivery is a beautiful thing.
Liz Jennings captured this moving pic of a new dad holding hands with Mom right after a cesearan.
In this powerful image, a mom sees the result of all her hard work — her baby.
Jennings captures a baby's first cries.
This shows what it's like to look down and see your baby draw its first breaths.
Anything can happen during labor, as evidenced by this surprising shot.
It's that moment! Birth Blessings Photography snapped this pic at just the right second.
With one baby in her arms and another on its way out, photog Robin Baker captures this mom in true warrior form.
Hello and ... hello!
This incredible image captures dad catching twin #2 as it is born.
We just love how calm and happy this mama is during the birth of her twins.
Photographer Laura Eckert captured this stunning image of a baby emerging from its mother during a tub birth.
A partner shows support for a laboring mom-to-be.
But he also has time to snap a selfie during labor.
A new mom sees her baby for the first time following a cesarean delivery.
Hello World Birth Photography captured this amazing image of a cesarean birth through a clear drape.
In this beautiful photo by Liliana Leahy, a mother gathers herself in a quiet moment during labor.
A laboring mom leaning into her partner is a beautiful example of love and support.
It's amazing just how cute newborns are, vernix and all.
This image by Breathe Birth Photography captures the actual moment of birth and all the joy.
Resting with her newborn and their placenta following her tub birth.
Breathe Birth Photography captured this breathtaking image of a baby born in its caul.
Photographer Leilani Rogers captured this powerful image of a baby still attached to its umbilical cord.
Mom cradles her newborn following a tub birth.
The look on this new dad's face in this image taken by Megan Bowen says it all.
Bowen perfectly captures the range of emotions you feel when holding your baby for the first time.
