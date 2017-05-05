 
30 Beautifully Raw Photos That Capture the Reality of Childbirth

Megan Zander

Megan is a former divorce attorney turned SAHM to twin boys. She's written for The Stir, Scary Mommy, Rare.us, Mommyish and Bustle.

The miracle of birth

Reynardt/Getty Images
The miracle of birth

Awe-inspiring event that it is, there is still something a little taboo about talking about the realities of labor and birth. Sure, we're open to recall the life-changing moment when babies enter the world, but we tend to gloss over the messy, raw details.

And, ironically, these messy, raw details are where the true beauty lies.

These breathtaking birth images serve as a true reflection of the gorgeous realities of giving birth and becoming a family.

Originally published October 2016. Updated May 2017.

A show of strength

Ashley Marston Photography
A show of strength

This photo showcases mom's strength in the grips of a contraction

Pure joy

Ashley Marston Photography
Pure joy

The joy of holding your newborn right after delivery is a beautiful thing.

A family united

Liz Jennings Photography
A family united

Liz Jennings captured this moving pic of a new dad holding hands with Mom right after a cesearan.

Pushing for a purpose

Liz Jennings Photography
Pushing for a purpose

In this powerful image, a mom sees the result of all her hard work — her baby.

The moment you've waited for

Liz Jennings Photography
The moment you've waited for

Jennings captures a baby's first cries.

Happy birthday!

Liz Jennings Photography
Happy birthday!

This shows what it's like to look down and see your baby draw its first breaths.

Labor surprise

Liz Jennings Photography
Labor surprise

Anything can happen during labor, as evidenced by this surprising shot.

It's time!

Birth Blessings Photography
It's time!

It's that moment! Birth Blessings Photography snapped this pic at just the right second.

A true partnership

Birth Blessings Photography
A true partnership

With one baby in her arms and another on its way out, photog Robin Baker captures this mom in true warrior form

It's twins!

Birth Blessings Photography
It's twins!

Hello and ... hello!

A water delivery

Birth Blessings Photography
A water delivery

This incredible image captures dad catching twin #2 as it is born. 

Twice the blessings

Birth Blessings Photography
Twice the blessings

We just love how calm and happy this mama is during the birth of her twins.

From womb to water

New Creation Birth Photography
From womb to water

Photographer Laura Eckert captured this stunning image of a baby emerging from its mother during a tub birth.

A supportive partner

New Creation Birth Photography
A supportive partner

A partner shows support for a laboring mom-to-be.

Selfie break

New Creation Birth Photography
Selfie break

But he also has time to snap a selfie during labor.

First look

New Creation Photography
First look

A new mom sees her baby for the first time following a cesarean delivery.

Cesarean birth

Hello World Birth Photography
Cesarean birth

Hello World Birth Photography captured this amazing image of a cesarean birth through a clear drape

A mother's determination

Liliana Leahy Photography
A mother's determination

In this beautiful photo by Liliana Leahy, a mother gathers herself in a quiet moment during labor

Lean on me

Liliana Leahy Photography
Lean on me

laboring mom leaning into her partner is a beautiful example of love and support.

Welcome to the world

Liliana Leahy Photography
Welcome to the world

It's amazing just how cute newborns are, vernix and all.

When the work is done

Breathe Birth Photography
When the work is done

This image by Breathe Birth Photography captures the actual moment of birth and all the joy.

A moment of peace

Breathe Birth Photography
A moment of peace

Resting with her newborn and their placenta following her tub birth. 

A caul birth

Breathe Birth Photography
A caul birth

Breathe Birth Photography captured this breathtaking image of a baby born in its caul

First breath

Breathe Birth Photography
First breath

Mom gets a glimpse of her baby for the first time.

A happy arrival

Leilani Rogers, Photographer
A happy arrival

Photographer Leilani Rogers captured this powerful image of a baby still attached to its umbilical cord

A well-deserved rest

Leilani Rogers, Photographer
A well-deserved rest

Mom cradles her newborn following a tub birth.

A father's joy

Snap Life Photography
A father's joy

The look on this new dad's face in this image taken by Megan Bowen says it all. 

Overwhelmed by emotion

Snap Life Photography
Overwhelmed by emotion

Bowen perfectly captures the range of emotions you feel when holding your baby for the first time.

