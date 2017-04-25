 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

25 Hysterical Mother's Day Cards Only a Kid Could Get Away With

Megan Zander

by

Megan is a former divorce attorney turned SAHM to twin boys. She's written for The Stir, Scary Mommy, Rare.us, Mommyish and Bustle.

View Profile
#1/26:

LOL Mother's Day cards

Hero Images/Getty Images
#1/26:

LOL Mother's Day cards

We don't really like to overuse the term "LOL," but these Mother's Day cards literally have us laughing out loud. From the intentionally funny to the deadpan serious notes of thanks from small children, there's no way you can read these messages without busting up.

Sure, most moms are down for a nice bouquet of flowers or a new robe for Mother's Day, but these cards are honestly just as good.

Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.

#3/26:

Collage card

Tyrone_Esquire/Reddit
#3/26:

Collage card

The exclamation point head is the perfect flourish.

#4/26:

Very creative

thwatches/Reddit
#4/26:

Very creative

This is what happens when you wait until the last minute and they’re sold out of Mother’s Day cards.

#5/26:

I made it myself

sraynor/Reddit
#5/26:

I made it myself

This is what you get when you tell the kids to make a Mother’s Day card on their own.

#6/26:

It's spelled M-O-M

averym88/Reddit
#6/26:

It's spelled M-O-M

When you don’t know whether to put "Mom" or "Mommy" on the envelope.

#7/26:

Belly full of love

neonCookiez/Reddit
#7/26:

Belly full of love

The way to this kid’s heart is obviously through his stomach.

#8/26:

A happy accident

ieatstickers/Reddit
#8/26:

A happy accident

This kid knows she’s her mom’s favorite "mistake."

#9/26:

Cool comic

folkster/Reddit
#9/26:

Cool comic

The husband who created this is a genius.

#10/26:

Box boy

dabadguycr/Reddit
#10/26:

Box boy

Where on Earth did he think this up?

#11/26:

A sweet typo

he_was_number_one/Reddit
#11/26:

A sweet typo

Angel, angle — either way, Mom’s the best.

#12/26:

Picture perfect

wingnutty/Reddit
#12/26:

Picture perfect

For when your mom is always asking you to take more pictures of yourself.

#13/26:

Happy bleeping Mother's Day

Leuffen/Reddit
#13/26:

Happy bleeping Mother's Day

The best part is how she apologizes for the bad language before she writes it.

#14/26:

Mom jeans rule

helimx/Reddit
#14/26:

Mom jeans rule

Whatever this child’s current allowance is, double it.

#15/26:

A colorful message

dheven/Reddit
#15/26:

A colorful message

But really, Mom, just hand over the laptop already.

#16/26:

Last-minute shopper

Lorkal/Reddit
#16/26:

Last-minute shopper

If you buy her a big bouquet of flowers, maybe she won’t notice.

#17/26:

The lucky one

snooper_sand_legend/Reddit
#17/26:

The lucky one

From the child who’s really into science.

#18/26:

Puppy love

OnAPartyRock/Reddit
#18/26:

Puppy love

Because dog moms are moms too.

#19/26:

Not-so-random scribbles

mcpasty666/Reddit
#19/26:

Not-so-random scribbles

Please say that's supposed to stand for "you"?

#20/26:

Why I love you

Affablecontrarian/Reddit
#20/26:

Why I love you

Because screen time is this child’s love language.

#21/26:

A busy card

Flesh_Pillow/Reddit
#21/26:

A busy card

Dragons and redheads? This card has it all.

#22/26:

Fun fact

kaitlynicole/Reddit
#22/26:

Fun fact

At least when Mom goes to work on Monday, she can be sure no one got the same card she did.

#23/26:

Kindergarten classic

abnorml1/Reddit
#23/26:

Kindergarten classic

To be fair, every adult seems 100 feet tall when you’re 5 years old.

#24/26:

Don't remind us

jlba1965/Reddit
#24/26:

Don't remind us

And we haven't been the same since.

#25/26:

She taught them well

pain_perdu/Reddit
#25/26:

She taught them well

She’s taught her child well.

#26/26:

Mom's always right

ucantsitw_us/Reddit
#26/26:

Mom's always right

If only they would listen to everything we told them.

Related Slideshows

Printable Mother's Day Coloring Pages That Make for the Perfect Heartfelt Gifts

If You're Dealing With Infertility, Check These Out

Teach Your Kids their ABCs the Easy Way With Free Printables
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started