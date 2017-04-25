LOL Mother's Day cards

We don't really like to overuse the term "LOL," but these Mother's Day cards literally have us laughing out loud. From the intentionally funny to the deadpan serious notes of thanks from small children, there's no way you can read these messages without busting up.
Sure, most moms are down for a nice bouquet of flowers or a new robe for Mother's Day, but these cards are honestly just as good.
Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.
Sibling rivalry at its finest.
The exclamation point head is the perfect flourish.
This is what happens when you wait until the last minute and they’re sold out of Mother’s Day cards.
This is what you get when you tell the kids to make a Mother’s Day card on their own.
When you don’t know whether to put "Mom" or "Mommy" on the envelope.
The way to this kid’s heart is obviously through his stomach.
This kid knows she’s her mom’s favorite "mistake."
The husband who created this is a genius.
Where on Earth did he think this up?
Angel, angle — either way, Mom’s the best.
For when your mom is always asking you to take more pictures of yourself.
The best part is how she apologizes for the bad language before she writes it.
Whatever this child’s current allowance is, double it.
But really, Mom, just hand over the laptop already.
If you buy her a big bouquet of flowers, maybe she won’t notice.
From the child who’s really into science.
Because dog moms are moms too.
Please say that's supposed to stand for "you"?
Because screen time is this child’s love language.
Dragons and redheads? This card has it all.
At least when Mom goes to work on Monday, she can be sure no one got the same card she did.
To be fair, every adult seems 100 feet tall when you’re 5 years old.
And we haven't been the same since.
She’s taught her child well.
If only they would listen to everything we told them.
