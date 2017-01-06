12 celebrity moms who've opened up about their postpartum depression

Share Pin

In March of 2016, Hayden Panettiere revealed she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Kaya. Panettiere got treatment for her PPD and has since become a vocal advocate for PPD awareness, so that other women will get help and that the subject will stop being so taboo. "The more open I was, the more acceptance I got from people,” Panettiere told Yahoo! "I got so much support and so much love. I was floored. I feel much more exposed, yes, but in a great way."

The Nashville star recently spoke on Good Morning America about her recovery from PPD with Lara Spencer, who also suffered from the disorder. “It makes you a strong, resilient woman,” she said, of her fight and her recovery. “You just gotta let it make you stronger.”

Panettiere isn't the only celebrity mother to admit to suffering from PPD. These 11 other brave ladies have revealed the harrowing experiences they had after giving birth in an effort to let other women know they're not alone.

If you or a loved one are dealing with any form of postpartum emotional distress, please know that help is available. An excellent resource for information and support is Postpartum Progress. We repeat: you are not alone.