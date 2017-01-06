12 celebrity moms who've opened up about their postpartum depression

In March of 2016, Hayden Panettiere revealed she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Kaya. Panettiere got treatment for her PPD and has since become a vocal advocate for PPD awareness, so that other women will get help and that the subject will stop being so taboo. "The more open I was, the more acceptance I got from people,” Panettiere told Yahoo! "I got so much support and so much love. I was floored. I feel much more exposed, yes, but in a great way."
The Nashville star recently spoke on Good Morning America about her recovery from PPD with Lara Spencer, who also suffered from the disorder. “It makes you a strong, resilient woman,” she said, of her fight and her recovery. “You just gotta let it make you stronger.”
Panettiere isn't the only celebrity mother to admit to suffering from PPD. These 11 other brave ladies have revealed the harrowing experiences they had after giving birth in an effort to let other women know they're not alone.
If you or a loved one are dealing with any form of postpartum emotional distress, please know that help is available. An excellent resource for information and support is Postpartum Progress. We repeat: you are not alone.
After she gave birth to her second baby, daughter Frankie, Drew Barrymore revealed that she suffered from PPD. "I didn’t have postpartum the first time, so I didn’t understand it, because I was like, ‘I feel great!’ The second time, I was like, ‘Oh, whoa, I see what people talk about now. I understand,'" Barrymore told People. "It’s a different type of overwhelming with the second. I really got under the cloud."
Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell felt severely depressed after she gave birth to daughter Novalee in 2015. "I started having severe panic and anxiety attacks in the middle of the night, which led me into a deep depression," she admitted. "I couldn’t stop crying. I felt I’d be better off dead. I needed help."
Back in 2005, Carnie Wilson admitted to suffering postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Lola. "I cried all day over everything," Wilson told People. "It's a physical feeling. I don't know how to describe it. You're overwhelmed with love and joy, then sadness and fear. You're so afraid you're going to fail this baby. What if you drop her or hurt her? She's totally dependent on you, and it's scary."
Kendra Wilkinson had a hard time after her son Hank Jr. was born in 2009. Nearly two years after she became a mother, Wilkinson opened up about her private battle with PPD to People. "It got pretty bad, [but] not to the point where I would harm my family. I was a great mom and did what I needed to, but I was definitely very depressed," Wilkinson revealed. "[Motherhood is] a big change in life, and it happened overnight." Wilkinson also said that PPD "needs to be talked about."
Vanessa Lachey revealed that, after the birth of her son Camden, she "came undone." In a candid blog post, Lachey talked about her experience, saying, "I noticed a swing in my emotions. At this point I was sick of feeling like a milk machine. I felt lost, unloved, alone and at my wits end. It's weird, too, because I have an amazing and supportive husband, his loving family and wonderful friends. But at that moment… I felt like NO ONE understood me." Lachey also confessed that the early days of motherhood were nothing like what she had envisioned. "I imagined blissful days, tired nights, but quiet loving moments," she wrote. "I imagined family dinners with the 12 casseroles I prepared ahead of time, and a beautiful post-pregnancy glow that embodied me 24-7. But This was none of that."
Former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County Peggy Tanous confessed to suffering from PPD in a blog post for Bravo. Remembering what her experience was like, Tanous revealed, "I finally had everything I had wanted, a great husband and amazing children, but I felt as if nothing was ever enough to make me happy. It was as if I never had enough of anything, but now being healthier I realize it isn't about getting enough of something, but rather having a different frame of mind!"
After the 2010 birth of her son Ever, Morissette went through a "really intense time." On Good Morning America, Morissette encouraged women suffering with PPD to get help sooner rather than later, saying, "If I could share anything with anyone who's going through it, it would be to encourage them to seek help and reach out a little earlier than I did."
After Celine Dion had her twins, Nelson and Eddy, she unsurprisingly felt very overwhelmed. Dion told GALA magazine, "One moment, tremendous happiness; the next, fatigue sets in, and I cried for no reason, and then that took care of itself." She also added, "I had no appetite, and that bothered me. My mother remarked that she noticed I had moments of lifelessness but reassured me that this was entirely normal."
In 2005, nearly a year after she gave birth to her daughter Coco, Courteney Cox told USA Today that she suffered from PPD a few months after she became a mom. "I went through a really hard time — not right after the baby, but when [Coco] turned 6 months. I couldn't sleep. My heart was racing. And I got really depressed. I went to the doctor and found out my hormones had been pummeled."
Gwyneth Paltrow went through a hard time after her second child, son Moses, was born. She revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Luckily [my case] was low grade enough that I didn't have to be hospitalized, but it's a very debilitating thing, and I think there's so much shame around it, and there shouldn't be. It's something that happens, it's something that befalls many women after they have a baby, and for me, it ended up being a wonderful opportunity to explore some underlying issues that I think the depression kind of brought out."
Brooke Shields didn't just talk about her postpartum depression, she wrote a book about it — Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression — where she detailed her battle from start to finish. "[My daughter] Rowan was a complete stranger to me," Shields said. "I had always thought there would be an instant bond, but no matter how long I stared, I couldn't seem to feel one. I kept leaning over and smelling her to see if I could recognize her scent. She was able to look directly at me, as if she had everything all figured out. She seemed pure and honest and raw, and it unsettled me."
