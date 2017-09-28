Halloween pro tips

Share Pin

Halloween is like primetime for epic fails — from handing out raisins to trick-or-treaters to Pinterest DIY Halloween goodies gone awry. And don't even get us started on the costumes. For example, sexy costumes for little girls? Yep, those exist. And apparently, some parents are buying them?

But every now and again, there's a parent or kid who just gets Halloween so right, we want to stand up and give a standing ovation. What's their secret? Pulling together brilliant costumes and treats are perfect for the spooky spirit of the holiday.

We've rounded up winning costumes for toddler rappers and the (finally!) first female president, plus super-cool Halloween snacks that are terrifyingly healthy. Read on for all the tools you need to be that one house on the block. You know, the cool, creative, just-the-right-amount-of-scary one everyone can't stop talking about — at least until next Halloween.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.