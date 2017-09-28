Halloween pro tips

Halloween is like primetime for epic fails — from handing out raisins to trick-or-treaters to Pinterest DIY Halloween goodies gone awry. And don't even get us started on the costumes. For example, sexy costumes for little girls? Yep, those exist. And apparently, some parents are buying them?
But every now and again, there's a parent or kid who just gets Halloween so right, we want to stand up and give a standing ovation. What's their secret? Pulling together brilliant costumes and treats are perfect for the spooky spirit of the holiday.
We've rounded up winning costumes for toddler rappers and the (finally!) first female president, plus super-cool Halloween snacks that are terrifyingly healthy. Read on for all the tools you need to be that one house on the block. You know, the cool, creative, just-the-right-amount-of-scary one everyone can't stop talking about — at least until next Halloween.
Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.
You haven't seen anything until you've seen a rapping toddler.
Not every seasonal treat has to be cutesy. These creepy mouths are the perfect Halloween snacks for little ones.
It's easy to get kids to eat fruit when you turn that fruit into ghosts.
Don't you also want to look like a scientist for Halloween?
This kid was obviously the coolest in the cafeteria that day.
Every child should get the presidential treatment on Halloween. This one actually did.
What kid wouldn't like decorating a pumpkin and destroying some crayons in the process?
Could these little old babies be any cuter?
These parents managed to have the coolest house on the block without making it too scary for littles.
This Wild Thing obviously has some talented parents.
With these simple snacks, make sure all your little darlings are ready to fly when the moon rises.
You know the kids had a blast helping to build this haunted house.
Every kid should get the chance to feel like a superhero. His parents made it happen.
