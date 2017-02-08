What a mama needs

Breastfeeding is a beautiful act that helps connect mother and child, but it's also no joke. It can be frustrating and downright painful. Yes, breastfeeding helps create bonding moments we wouldn't trade for the world, but between nipple chafage and soreness, things can get tricky.
Thankfully there are some products on the market that lend a hand. Check these out.
Originally published February 2016. Updated February 2017.
These little rings can be popped in the microwave or freezer and then right in your bra to help relieve soreness, swelling, mastitis and plugged ducts — and can even help reduce the amount of time spent pumping when used warm.
They're BPA free, fairly inexpensive and totally reusable. (Amazon, $8)
It's been nine months (or more) since you've had any alcohol and you're dying for a glass of wine, but you don't want any to get in your baby's system. Cue this amazing little box of test strips that are basically boob breathalyzers.
Milkscreen strips help you figure out exactly when the alcohol is all out of your system, so you can safely feed your child. (Amazon, $20)
Nipple balm is excellent for sore nipples. Make sure to get one that will heal sore and chapped nipples but is also safe to use while nursing, like this one from the Honest Company. (The Honest Company, $14)
Two important aspects of successful breastfeeding are staying hydrated and ensuring you're producing enough milk. Lactation teas, like Mother's Milk, can help take care of both those things. Enjoy this tea either hot or cold! (Biovea, $5)
A manual breast pump is a great choice for those who need to stimulate production between feedings or to fill an occasional bottle or two. (Medela, $42)
For mothers who need to pump and store a large quantity of milk, an electric pump is the way to go. This advanced Pump in Style set from Medela is a crowd favorite of pumping moms. (Medela, $270)
For those parents who will use bottles along with breastfeeding, this "grassy" drying rack is not only super functional, it's also super cute. (Amazon, $15)
A nursing stool is an excellent addition for any baby registry. Look for one that is adjustable, like this one from My Brest Friend, so it can best help you find a comfortable nursing position. (Diapers.com, $26)
A breastfeeding support pillow, like this adorable jungle-print Boppy, can be incredibly helpful, especially in the beginning when you're just figuring it all out. (Boppy, $40)
Babywearing and breastfeeding seem to go hand-in-hand. Carrying your baby in a sling can allow you to nurse virtually hands-free! We love this cashmere ring sling from Sakura Bloom. (Sakura Bloom, $460)
Show your support for breastfeeding (and stop all the "haters" in their tracks) with this fabulous T-shirt. (Lucky Elephant 9/Etsy, $16)
Reusable breastpads aren't just great for the environment; they're also more gentle for sore nipples. These days, you can get breastpads in a variety of materials, sizes and styles. (Breastpads.com, $7)
Nursing necklaces are both fashionable and functional these days. These innovative pieces of jewelry can help your baby focus on the task at hand, while adding another piece to your collection. Win-win! (designML/Etsy, $16)
A good nursing bra is worth its weight in gold. You want to feel supported but comfortable, and it should open and close easily. (Bravado, $35)
On the other hand, a fancy nursing bra can be worth its weight in gold if you want to feel like your old self again -- or possibly "get back on the horse" after the six-week no-sex postpartum waiting period. (Amazon, $12)
This freaky, futuristic contraption is nothing short of genius. Yes, you can pump while you type, brush your teeth or just waste time on Facebook. Talk about multitasking. (Amazon, $32)
A cute nightie that also allows you to nurse? Yes, please. Belabumbum nighties are the perfect mix of comfortable, breastfeeding-friendly and chic. (Belabumbum, $59)
Stay warm while still being able to breastfeed. This nursing-friendly sweatshirt allows you to stay comfy and cozy while still having easy access to your breasts for when it's time to nurse. (AliExpress, $27)
Who doesn't love a baby in a cute T-shirt? Even better when it has an adorable pro-breastfeeding message. Show your support for breastfeeding with this adorable shirt. (Sweet Little Kids/Etsy, $15)
These hilarious (and adorable) beanie hats let others know what you think of their "issues" with your breastfeeding in public — without even saying a word. (Peaces by Cortney/Etsy, $28)
Show off your strength with this perfect onesie. (Little Bundle Co, $18).
Staying hydrated is one of the most important things when it comes to breastfeeding. It helps promote milk production and can make you feel better too. Fill up a few bottles in the fridge so there's always one to grab. (Amazon, $20)
It's no secret that babies need burp cloths, so why not get one that gives you a chuckle? (Patina Market, $12)
Baby swaddle blankets can make newborn nursing much easier. Plus, they can be used as burp cloths when your baby grows out of the swaddling stage! (Etsy, $20)
A subtle way to promote breastfeeding awareness, this adorable keychain lets folks know you're all about breastfeeding. (Wood and Thyme/Etsy, $12)
Show your support for breastfeeding with this adorable (and funny!) decal that you can put on your car window, fridge or anywhere else you can think of. (Southern Miss Vinyl, $3)
Buttons are a fun way to show your support. These pro-breastfeeding buttons can be easily slipped onto a purse, diaper bag or shirt to show you are a fan of nursing. (Misplaced Talents, $5)
We don't want to scare you, but when the tenth feeding of the day is done, you're going to be glad you have these babies waiting for you. Boob-Ease therapy pillows use warming and cooling temperatures to calm down irritated nips that have seen better days. (Amazon, $23)
