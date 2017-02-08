 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

28 Breastfeeding Essentials for the New Mom

Avital Norman Nathman

by

Avital Norman Nathman is a freelance writer whose work places a feminist lens on a variety of topics, including motherhood, maternal health, gender, and reproductive rights. Her work has been featured in Bitch magazine, Cosmopolitan.com,...

View Profile
#1/30:

What a mama needs

Littlebird Pictures/Getty Images
#1/30:

What a mama needs

Breastfeeding is a beautiful act that helps connect mother and child, but it's also no joke. It can be frustrating and downright painful. Yes, breastfeeding helps create bonding moments we wouldn't trade for the world, but between nipple chafage and soreness, things can get tricky.

Thankfully there are some products on the market that lend a hand. Check these out.

Originally published February 2016. Updated February 2017.

#3/30:

Milkscreen strips

Amazon
#3/30:

Milkscreen strips

It's been nine months (or more) since you've had any alcohol and you're dying for a glass of wine, but you don't want any to get in your baby's system. Cue this amazing little box of test strips that are basically boob breathalyzers. 

Milkscreen strips help you figure out exactly when the alcohol is all out of your system, so you can safely feed your child. (Amazon, $20)

#4/30:

Nipple balm/cream

The Honest Company
#4/30:

Nipple balm/cream

Nipple balm is excellent for sore nipples. Make sure to get one that will heal sore and chapped nipples but is also safe to use while nursing, like this one from the Honest Company. (The Honest Company, $14)

#5/30:

Lactation tea

Biovea
#5/30:

Lactation tea

Two important aspects of successful breastfeeding are staying hydrated and ensuring you're producing enough milk. Lactation teas, like Mother's Milk, can help take care of both those things. Enjoy this tea either hot or cold! (Biovea, $5)

#6/30:

Manual breast pump

Toys R Us
#6/30:

Manual breast pump

A manual breast pump is a great choice for those who need to stimulate production between feedings or to fill an occasional bottle or two. (Medela, $42)

#7/30:

Electric breast pump

Diapers.com
#7/30:

Electric breast pump

For mothers who need to pump and store a large quantity of milk, an electric pump is the way to go. This advanced Pump in Style set from Medela is a crowd favorite of pumping moms. (Medela, $270)

#8/30:

Bottle dryer rack

Amazon
#8/30:

Bottle dryer rack

For those parents who will use bottles along with breastfeeding, this "grassy" drying rack is not only super functional, it's also super cute. (Amazon, $15)

#9/30:

Nursing stool

Diapers.com
#9/30:

Nursing stool

A nursing stool is an excellent addition for any baby registry. Look for one that is adjustable, like this one from My Brest Friend, so it can best help you find a comfortable nursing position. (Diapers.com, $26)

#10/30:

Breastfeeding support pillow

Boppy
#10/30:

Breastfeeding support pillow

A breastfeeding support pillow, like this adorable jungle-print Boppy, can be incredibly helpful, especially in the beginning when you're just figuring it all out. (Boppy, $40)

#11/30:

Ring sling

Sakura Bloom
#11/30:

Ring sling

Babywearing and breastfeeding seem to go hand-in-hand. Carrying your baby in a sling can allow you to nurse virtually hands-free! We love this cashmere ring sling from Sakura Bloom. (Sakura Bloom, $460)

#12/30:

Pro-breastfeeding T-shirt

Lucky Elephant 9/Etsy
#12/30:

Pro-breastfeeding T-shirt

Show your support for breastfeeding (and stop all the "haters" in their tracks) with this fabulous T-shirt. (Lucky Elephant 9/Etsy, $16)

#13/30:

Reusable breast pads

Breastpads.com
#13/30:

Reusable breast pads

Reusable breastpads aren't just great for the environment; they're also more gentle for sore nipples. These days, you can get breastpads in a variety of materials, sizes and styles. (Breastpads.com, $7)

#14/30:

Nursing necklace

designML/Esty
#14/30:

Nursing necklace

Nursing necklaces are both fashionable and functional these days. These innovative pieces of jewelry can help your baby focus on the task at hand, while adding another piece to your collection. Win-win! (designML/Etsy, $16)

#15/30:

A quality nursing bra

Bravado Designs
#15/30:

A quality nursing bra

A good nursing bra is worth its weight in gold. You want to feel supported but comfortable, and it should open and close easily. (Bravado, $35)

#16/30:

A stylish nursing bra

Amazon
#16/30:

A stylish nursing bra

On the other hand, a fancy nursing bra can be worth its weight in gold if you want to feel like your old self again -- or possibly "get back on the horse" after the six-week no-sex postpartum waiting period. (Amazon, $12)

#17/30:

Breast pump bra

Amazon
#17/30:

Breast pump bra

This freaky, futuristic contraption is nothing short of genius. Yes, you can pump while you type, brush your teeth or just waste time on Facebook. Talk about multitasking. (Amazon, $32)

#18/30:

Nursing pajamas

Belabumbum
#18/30:

Nursing pajamas

A cute nightie that also allows you to nurse? Yes, please. Belabumbum nighties are the perfect mix of comfortable, breastfeeding-friendly and chic. (Belabumbum, $59)

#19/30:

Nursing-friendly sweatshirt

Aliexpress.com
#19/30:

Nursing-friendly sweatshirt

Stay warm while still being able to breastfeed. This nursing-friendly sweatshirt allows you to stay comfy and cozy while still having easy access to your breasts for when it's time to nurse. (AliExpress, $27)

#20/30:

Cute kids' T-shirts

Sweet Little Kids!/Etsy
#20/30:

Cute kids' T-shirts

Who doesn't love a baby in a cute T-shirt? Even better when it has an adorable pro-breastfeeding message. Show your support for breastfeeding with this adorable shirt. (Sweet Little Kids/Etsy, $15) 

#21/30:

Boobie beanie hat

Peaces By Cortney/Etsy
#21/30:

Boobie beanie hat

These hilarious (and adorable) beanie hats let others know what you think of their "issues" with your breastfeeding in public — without even saying a word. (Peaces by Cortney/Etsy, $28) 

#22/30:

Adorable onesie

Little Bundle Co
#22/30:

Adorable onesie

Show off your strength with this perfect onesie. (Little Bundle Co, $18). 

#23/30:

Reusable water bottle

Amazon
#23/30:

Reusable water bottle

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things when it comes to breastfeeding. It helps promote milk production and can make you feel better too. Fill up a few bottles in the fridge so there's always one to grab. (Amazon, $20)

#24/30:

Burp cloths

Patina Market/Etsy
#24/30:

Burp cloths

It's no secret that babies need burp cloths, so why not get one that gives you a chuckle? (Patina Market, $12)

#25/30:

Baby swaddle blanket

Etsy
#25/30:

Baby swaddle blanket

Baby swaddle blankets can make newborn nursing much easier. Plus, they can be used as burp cloths when your baby grows out of the swaddling stage! (Etsy, $20)

#26/30:

Breastfeeding awareness keychain

Wood and Thyme/Etsy
#26/30:

Breastfeeding awareness keychain

A subtle way to promote breastfeeding awareness, this adorable keychain lets folks know you're all about breastfeeding. (Wood and Thyme/Etsy, $12)

#27/30:

Breastfeeding decal

SouthernMissVinyl/Etsy
#27/30:

Breastfeeding decal

Show your support for breastfeeding with this adorable (and funny!) decal that you can put on your car window, fridge or anywhere else you can think of. (Southern Miss Vinyl, $3)

#28/30:

Breastfeeding pins

MisplacedTalents/Etsy
#28/30:

Breastfeeding pins

Buttons are a fun way to show your support. These pro-breastfeeding buttons can be easily slipped onto a purse, diaper bag or shirt to show you are a fan of nursing. (Misplaced Talents, $5)

#29/30:

Boob-Ease therapy pillows

Amazon
#29/30:

Boob-Ease therapy pillows

We don't want to scare you, but when the tenth feeding of the day is done, you're going to be glad you have these babies waiting for you. Boob-Ease therapy pillows use warming and cooling temperatures to calm down irritated nips that have seen better days. (Amazon, $23)

 

#30/30:

Pin it!

Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows;Image via Getty Images
#30/30:

Pin it!

Related Slideshows

22 Heart-themed Kids' Crafts for Valentine's Day

23 Candy-free Kids' Valentines That Are Still Sweet

12 Dogs Who Really Get This Parenting Thing
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!