What a mama needs

Share Pin

Breastfeeding is a beautiful act that helps connect mother and child, but it's also no joke. It can be frustrating and downright painful. Yes, breastfeeding helps create bonding moments we wouldn't trade for the world, but between nipple chafage and soreness, things can get tricky.

Thankfully there are some products on the market that lend a hand. Check these out.

Originally published February 2016. Updated February 2017.