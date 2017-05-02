Sometimes a prom dress makes a kid feel like Cinderella — and sometimes not so much.
These dresses can be filed under #promdressFAILS, but there's no doubt they'll live on in infamy forever. Parents, don't let your kids fall victim to a bad prom dress.
Me thinks this dress might need a bit of tailoring.
Something seems a little hinky here.
Golden internet rule No. 1: If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.
This horror of a dress needs to be returned, tout de suite.
Ah, the joys of shopping on the web.
Can it really be considered a FAIL if you are so perfectly coordinated with your date?
Um, yeah. The only thing similar about the online version of this dress and the real one is the color.
#NeverForget.
Some people freak if someone else wears the same dress, but these beauties took it in stride (and look amazing).
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started