10 Prom Dresses That Are so Bad They're Good

Sarah Long

by

Sarah Long

#1/10:

#PromFail

Alan Fishleder/Moment/GettyImages
#1/10:

#PromFail

Sometimes a prom dress makes a kid feel like Cinderella — and sometimes not so much.

These dresses can be filed under #promdressFAILS, but there's no doubt they'll live on in infamy forever. Parents, don't let your kids fall victim to a bad prom dress.

#3/10:

False advertising

ItsHodaan/Twitter
#3/10:

False advertising

Something seems a little hinky here

#4/10:

Too Good to be true

PromesseFashion/Twitter
#4/10:

Too Good to be true

Golden internet rule No. 1: If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

#5/10:

Money back guarantee?

PromesseFashion/Twitter
#5/10:

Money back guarantee?

This horror of a dress needs to be returned, tout de suite.

#6/10:

Try before you buy

corsecouture/Instagram
#6/10:

Try before you buy

Ah, the joys of shopping on the web.

#7/10:

Matchy-matchy

thecleanerspot1/Instagram
#7/10:

Matchy-matchy

Can it really be considered a FAIL if you are so perfectly coordinated with your date?

#8/10:

Seeing red

celebratetheoccasions/Instagram
#8/10:

Seeing red

Um, yeah. The only thing similar about the online version of this dress and the real one is the color.

#9/10:

Bad memory

leannhinkle/Instagram
#9/10:

Bad memory

#NeverForget.

#10/10:

Not even close to a FAIL

explore_conquer/Instagram
#10/10:

Not even close to a FAIL

Some people freak if someone else wears the same dress, but these beauties took it in stride (and look amazing).

