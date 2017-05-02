Welcome to the world

Share Pin

Family photographer Tiffany Snell shared just how important it is to capture the little moments in the first day of baby's life.

"When I am in the hospital and photographing Baby, I love to focus on small details that will change, as babies will change rapidly within even just a few hours of birth. I love little noses, ears, fingers and toes. A great thing to focus on is if big brother or big sister is there to meet the new baby!"

She also shared a few tips for moms who want to be sure they are capturing the first 24 hours after giving birth.

"I strongly encourage parents to hire a professional birth photographer to capture these monumental moments in their life, not only because they will have these images to cherish for, well, forever, [but] it also allows anyone who is supporting Mom and Dad to solely focus on them and not fumbling to get the camera or phone to take photos. It allows those who are there to fully embrace the moment, to fully give all attention to where it needs to be and to soak in the love of bringing a baby into the world. However, if parents cannot hire a professional birth photographer, have someone specify be in 'charge' of taking photos. In high stress or high emotion situations, if one is not directed to do a task, others will assume someone else will do it and it won’t happen or there will be a lot missing."