Harry Potter is changing the world

Share Pin

The Harry Potter franchise officially turned 20 in June 2017, but somehow the magic of Harry just never gets old — and thank goodness, because the genius of J.K. Rowling's series may well be changing lives for the better.

It turns out reading Harry Potter can actually make you — and your kid — a better person. No, really: Research has shown that Harry and the rest of the Hogwarts gang help guide kids towards being more compassionate.

"Researchers find that exposure to Harry Potter stories changes the attitudes of children and young people toward people from disadvantaged backgrounds, specifically refugees, immigrants and gay people," NPR's Shankar Vedantam revealed on Morning Edition. "So it turns out Harry Potter may be an effective tool against prejudice."

Want further proof your children should hop aboard the Hogwarts Express? Here are some wonderfully wise quotes from the Harry Potter series that every kid should hear... and take to heart.

Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.