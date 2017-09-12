 
These Harry Potter Quotes May Make Your Kid a Better Person — Really

Jeanne Sager

Jeanne Sager is parenting and living editor for SheKnows. A photographer, social media junkie, and crazed mom to an even crazier kid, she's strung words together for TheStir.com, Babble.com, Parents, Kiwi Magazine, and others.

Harry Potter is changing the world

Harry Potter is changing the world

The Harry Potter franchise officially turned 20 in June 2017, but somehow the magic of Harry just never gets old — and thank goodness, because the genius of J.K. Rowling's series may well be changing lives for the better. 

It turns out reading Harry Potter can actually make you — and your kid — a better person. No, really: Research has shown that Harry and the rest of the Hogwarts gang help guide kids towards being more compassionate.

"Researchers find that exposure to Harry Potter stories changes the attitudes of children and young people toward people from disadvantaged backgrounds, specifically refugees, immigrants and gay people," NPR's Shankar Vedantam revealed on Morning Edition. "So it turns out Harry Potter may be an effective tool against prejudice."

Want further proof your children should hop aboard the Hogwarts Express? Here are some wonderfully wise quotes from the Harry Potter series that every kid should hear... and take to heart.

Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.

Quality of man

Quality of man

In today's terms: It's not the number of Facebook friends you have, but how kind you are online. Or something

Respect one another

Respect one another

R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Sing it, kids.

Light vs. dark

Light vs. dark

Love can triumph over evil.

Turn on the light

Turn on the light

It gets better, kids.

Believe

Believe

Because somebody has to!

Anything is possible

Anything is possible

Never give up.

Who you are

Who you are

Dream big... you deserve it.

Choose wisely

Choose wisely

Choose, but choose wisely.

Friends matter

Friends matter

No man (or kid) is an island.

Don't forget to live

Don't forget to live

Humans cannot live on dreams alone.

Pin it!

Pin it!

 Pin now, read later.

