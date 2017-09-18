Carving templates for the perfect pumpkin

Let's be real. Pumpkin-carving can be tear-inducing. Sure, it's all in the name of good fun, but when kids dive in and just can't seem to pull off the great artistic vision they have in their heads, they get frustrated. What may exist in a little mind's eye as a perfectly executed (and totally spooky) jack-o'-lantern face can turn into a major mess with one false move.
While this cold dose of reality is quite common, don't fret. Pumpkin-carving can still be fun — and worthy of an Instagram snap — when you prepare by printing off a few simple templates in advance. We've got bats, monsters, ghosts, skulls, happy pumpkin faces and plenty more printables to impress your (and everybody else's) kids this Halloween.
Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.
Print the baby ghost template here.
Print the bat template here.
Print the bat cave template here.
Print the batty "boo" template here.
Print the cowboy pumpkin template here.
Print the Cyclops template here.
Print the dapper skull template here.
Print the goblin template here.
Print the goofy Frankenstein template here.
Print the Grim Reaper template here.
Print the Halloween mask template here.
Print the "Happy Halloween" template here.
Print the happy pumpkin template here.
Print the haunted castle template here.
Print the Headless Horseman template here.
Print the laughing pumpkin template here.
Print the mummy template here.
Print the scared face template here.
Print the skull template here.
Print the skull with bow template here.
Print the skull with crown template here.
Print the smiley vampire template here.
Print the smiling cat template here.
Print the spiderweb template here.
Print the spooked cat template here.
Print the spooky ghost template here.
Print the "spooky" spider template here.
Print the witch template here.
Print the witch hat template here.
Print the evil laugh template here.
Don't go rogue with your pumpkin carving this year. Pin it!
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started