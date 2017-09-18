 
These Pumpkin-Carving Templates Pretty Much Guarantee a Stellar Jack-o'-Lantern

Carving templates for the perfect pumpkin

Carving templates for the perfect pumpkin

Let's be real. Pumpkin-carving can be tear-inducing. Sure, it's all in the name of good fun, but when kids dive in and just can't seem to pull off the great artistic vision they have in their heads, they get frustrated. What may exist in a little mind's eye as a perfectly executed (and totally spooky) jack-o'-lantern face can turn into a major mess with one false move.

While this cold dose of reality is quite common, don't fret. Pumpkin-carving can still be fun — and worthy of an Instagram snap — when you prepare by printing off a few simple templates in advance. We've got bats, monsters, ghosts, skulls, happy pumpkin faces and plenty more printables to impress your (and everybody else's) kids this Halloween.

Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.

Baby ghost

Baby ghost

Print the baby ghost template here

Bat

Bat

Print the bat template here

Bat cave

Bat cave

Print the bat cave template here

Batty 'boo'

Batty 'boo'

Print the batty "boo" template here

Cowboy pumpkin

Cowboy pumpkin

Print the cowboy pumpkin template here

Cyclops monster

Cyclops monster

Print the Cyclops template here.

Dapper skull

Dapper skull

Print the dapper skull template here

Goblin

Goblin

Print the goblin template here

Goofy Frankenstein

Goofy Frankenstein

Print the goofy Frankenstein template here

Grim Reaper

Grim Reaper

Print the Grim Reaper template here

Halloween mask

Halloween mask

Print the Halloween mask template here

'Happy Halloween'

'Happy Halloween'

Print the "Happy Halloween" template here

Happy pumpkin

Happy pumpkin

Print the happy pumpkin template here

Haunted castle

Haunted castle

Print the haunted castle template here

Headless Horseman

Headless Horseman

Print the Headless Horseman template here

Laughing pumpkin

Laughing pumpkin

Print the laughing pumpkin template here

Mummy

Mummy

Print the mummy template here

Scared face

Scared face

Print the scared face template here

Skull

Skull

Print the skull template here

Skull with bow

Skull with bow

Print the skull with bow template here

Skull with crown

Skull with crown

Print the skull with crown template here

Smiley vampire

Smiley vampire

Print the smiley vampire template here

Smiling cat

Smiling cat

Print the smiling cat template here

Spiderweb

Spiderweb

Print the spiderweb template here

Spooked cat

Spooked cat

Print the spooked cat template here

Spooky ghost

Spooky ghost

Print the spooky ghost template here

'Spooky' spider

'Spooky' spider

Print the "spooky" spider template here

Witch

Witch

Print the witch template here

Witch hat

Witch hat

Print the witch hat template here

Evil laugh

Evil laugh

Print the evil laugh template here

Pin it!

Pin it!

Don't go rogue with your pumpkin carving this year. Pin it!

 

