/

Game of Thrones Baby Names True Fans Need to Add to Their List

Monica Beyer

by

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published. Her main area of interest is attachment parenting and all that goes with it, including breastfeeding, co-sleepin...

Image: HBO
The ultimate Game of Thrones baby naming guide — you're welcome

If you're seriously considering naming your baby after a character on Game of Thrones, you're not alone. GoT fever is real, and we all want to immerse our lives in the action. Obviously, we're taking our kids on the ride with us.

Yes, Game of Thrones is genius and amazing — but let's be real, the show is all kinds of weird. However, oddly enough, not all the names are. They range from the beautiful (hello, "Sansa" gorgeously rolls of the tongue), to the almost mundane (Jon Snow is epic, but his name? Kinda normal), and the totally unique.

The show is teeming with baby name inspiration, so we gathered all the names together for your consideration.

Cast of characters

Based on the fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire written by American author George R. R. Martin, the show features complex story lines, in-depth characterization and compelling themes that run from inner corruption, religion, the allure of power, allegiance and deceit.

The characters in the TV show have really beautiful and often unique names — many names that you probably haven’t heard before, but are still gentle and melodic to the ear. We’ve gathered the best names — the main characters and the supporting cast — that make up the world of Game of Thrones. We’ve also included a brief bit of info about them, but we’ve tried to not spring any spoilers on those who haven’t had the chance to watch all of the episodes.

Game of Thrones names for girls

  • Arya: Third child of Eddard and Catelyn Stark
  • Brienne: A member of Renly Baratheon's Kingsguard
  • Catelyn: Lady of Winterfell, wife of Lord Eddard Stark
  • Cersei: Queen of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros
  • Daenerys: Exiled princess of the Targaryen dynasty, also known as “the Stormborn”
  • Ellaria: Prince Oberyn Martel's paramour
  • Gilly: A young Wilding girl north of the Wall
  • Kinvara: High Priestess of the Red Temple of Volantis
  • Lysa: Mistress of the Eyrie and sister of Catelyn Stark
  • Margaery: She is the only daughter of Lord Mace Tyrell
  • Melisandre: A priestess in service to Stannis Baratheon
  • Missandei: Formerly a slave in Astapor, Missandei is fluent in the Common Tongue and High Valyrian
  • Myrcella: A princess, she is the younger sister of Joffery
  • Osha: A Wilding woman held captive at Winterfell
  • Sansa: Second child of Eddard and Catelyn Stark
  • Selyse: Wife of Stannis Baratheon
  • Shae: Handmaiden to Sansa and love interest of Tyrion
  • Shireen: Daughter of Selyse and Stannis
  • Talisa: A healer on the battlefield
  • Talla: Sister of Sam
  • Yara: Daughter of Balon Greyjoy and sister of Theon
  • Ygritte: A Wilding with red hair

Originally published May 2013. Updated January 2017.

