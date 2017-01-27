The ultimate Game of Thrones baby naming guide — you're welcome

If you're seriously considering naming your baby after a character on Game of Thrones, you're not alone. GoT fever is real, and we all want to immerse our lives in the action. Obviously, we're taking our kids on the ride with us.
Yes, Game of Thrones is genius and amazing — but let's be real, the show is all kinds of weird. However, oddly enough, not all the names are. They range from the beautiful (hello, "Sansa" gorgeously rolls of the tongue), to the almost mundane (Jon Snow is epic, but his name? Kinda normal), and the totally unique.
The show is teeming with baby name inspiration, so we gathered all the names together for your consideration.
Based on the fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire written by American author George R. R. Martin, the show features complex story lines, in-depth characterization and compelling themes that run from inner corruption, religion, the allure of power, allegiance and deceit.
The characters in the TV show have really beautiful and often unique names — many names that you probably haven’t heard before, but are still gentle and melodic to the ear. We’ve gathered the best names — the main characters and the supporting cast — that make up the world of Game of Thrones. We’ve also included a brief bit of info about them, but we’ve tried to not spring any spoilers on those who haven’t had the chance to watch all of the episodes.
Originally published May 2013. Updated January 2017.
