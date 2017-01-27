The ultimate Game of Thrones baby naming guide — you're welcome

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published. Her main area of interest is attachment parenting and all that goes with it, including breastfeeding, co-sleepin...

If you're seriously considering naming your baby after a character on Game of Thrones, you're not alone. GoT fever is real, and we all want to immerse our lives in the action. Obviously, we're taking our kids on the ride with us.

Yes, Game of Thrones is genius and amazing — but let's be real, the show is all kinds of weird. However, oddly enough, not all the names are. They range from the beautiful (hello, "Sansa" gorgeously rolls of the tongue), to the almost mundane (Jon Snow is epic, but his name? Kinda normal), and the totally unique.

The show is teeming with baby name inspiration, so we gathered all the names together for your consideration.

Cast of characters

Based on the fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire written by American author George R. R. Martin, the show features complex story lines, in-depth characterization and compelling themes that run from inner corruption, religion, the allure of power, allegiance and deceit.

The characters in the TV show have really beautiful and often unique names — many names that you probably haven’t heard before, but are still gentle and melodic to the ear. We’ve gathered the best names — the main characters and the supporting cast — that make up the world of Game of Thrones. We’ve also included a brief bit of info about them, but we’ve tried to not spring any spoilers on those who haven’t had the chance to watch all of the episodes.

Game of Thrones names for girls

Arya: Third child of Eddard and Catelyn Stark

Third child of Eddard and Catelyn Stark Brienne: A member of Renly Baratheon's Kingsguard

A member of Renly Baratheon's Kingsguard Catelyn: Lady of Winterfell, wife of Lord Eddard Stark

Lady of Winterfell, wife of Lord Eddard Stark Cersei: Queen of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros

Queen of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros Daenerys: Exiled princess of the Targaryen dynasty, also known as “the Stormborn”

Exiled princess of the Targaryen dynasty, also known as “the Stormborn” Ellaria: Prince Oberyn Martel's paramour

Prince Oberyn Martel's paramour Gilly: A young Wilding girl north of the Wall

A young Wilding girl north of the Wall Kinvara: High Priestess of the Red Temple of Volantis

High Priestess of the Red Temple of Volantis Lysa: Mistress of the Eyrie and sister of Catelyn Stark

Mistress of the Eyrie and sister of Catelyn Stark Margaery: She is the only daughter of Lord Mace Tyrell

She is the only daughter of Lord Mace Tyrell Melisandre: A priestess in service to Stannis Baratheon

A priestess in service to Stannis Baratheon Missandei: Formerly a slave in Astapor, Missandei is fluent in the Common Tongue and High Valyrian

Formerly a slave in Astapor, Missandei is fluent in the Common Tongue and High Valyrian Myrcella: A princess, she is the younger sister of Joffery

A princess, she is the younger sister of Joffery Osha: A Wilding woman held captive at Winterfell

A Wilding woman held captive at Winterfell Sansa: Second child of Eddard and Catelyn Stark

Second child of Eddard and Catelyn Stark Selyse: Wife of Stannis Baratheon

Wife of Stannis Baratheon Shae: Handmaiden to Sansa and love interest of Tyrion

Handmaiden to Sansa and love interest of Tyrion Shireen: Daughter of Selyse and Stannis

Daughter of Selyse and Stannis Talisa: A healer on the battlefield

A healer on the battlefield Talla: Sister of Sam

Sister of Sam Yara: Daughter of Balon Greyjoy and sister of Theon

Daughter of Balon Greyjoy and sister of Theon Ygritte: A Wilding with red hair

