What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

4 DIY slime recipes your kids are going to go crazy for

Michelle Maffei

Image: Michelle Maffei/SheKnows
Super cool slime recipes: Gross, glowing, moldable and more

What is it with kids and slime? Since the dawn of time (OK, maybe just the dawn of Nickelodeon), kids have been obsessed with the goopy grossness.

We really shouldn't complain, however, because slime is an excellent way to spark imagination — and it has the magical ability to keep children occupied for hours on end. Instead of getting the store-bought stuff, set up shop in the backyard (or put down a tarp inside), gather a few ingredients, and let the slimy fun commence.

1. Borax-based slime

Found at your favorite craft store or the laundry detergent aisle of your grocery store, Borax powder not only helps you make your own Nickelodeon slime for your kids, but offers a fun way to sneak in some science lessons too!

What you'll need:

  • white glue
  • 2 5-ounce paper cups
  • food coloring (optional)
  • water
  • Borax powder
  • popsicle stick
  • measuring spoons

What you'll do:

  1. Fill 1 paper cup with water and add one tablespoon of Borax powder and mix well. Set aside.
  2. Take the other paper cup and add glue until the cup is filled about an inch high.
  3. Add 3 tablespoons of water to the glue and stir.
  4. Add food coloring to the glue concoction in the hue of your choice and mix.
  5. Take your Borax solution and add 1 tablespoon of the liquid to your glue mixture and combine well. In less than a minute your slime will be oozing with Nickelodeon-style fun for your fingers!

2. Glowing PVA-based slime

Make your own Nickelodeon slime glow with a secret ingredient that will surprise your youngster when the lights go down!

What you'll need:

  • polyvinyl alcohol
  • water
  • disposable cups
  • glow-in-the-dark paint
  • Borax powder
  • zip-close sandwich bag
  • measuring cup
  • measuring spoons

What you'll do:

  1. Mix 3/4 teaspoon of polyvinyl alcohol and 1/2 cup of water in a disposable cup to create a PVA solution; set aside.
  2. Add 2 tablespoons of PVA solution to a sandwich bag and mix in 1/8 teaspoon of glow paint. Zip closed and squish around to combine well.
  3. In a separate bag, combine 3/4 teaspoon of Borax powder with 1/2 cup of warm water, zip closed and mix by squishing until the powder won't dissolve any further.
  4. In a new sandwich bag, combine two tablespoons of PVA solution with 2 teaspoons of Borax solution, zip closed and knead with fingers to combine.
  5. To make your goo glow, hold the bag up to the light, let it charge up and when the lights go off you'll watch your DIY slime light up the night!

Next Up: Moldable slime

Originally published March 2013. Updated January 2017.

