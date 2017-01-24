Michelle Maffei is a freelance copywriter covering a variety of topics both online and in print, from parenting to beauty and more. Combining her two favorite loves, writing and motherhood, she has found joy in even the most challenging ...
Super cool slime recipes: Gross, glowing, moldable and more
What is it with kids and slime? Since the dawn of time (OK, maybe just the dawn of Nickelodeon), kids have been obsessed with the goopy grossness.
We really shouldn't complain, however, because slime is an excellent way to spark imagination — and it has the magical ability to keep children occupied for hours on end. Instead of getting the store-bought stuff, set up shop in the backyard (or put down a tarp inside), gather a few ingredients, and let the slimy fun commence.
1. Borax-based slime
Found at your favorite craft store or the laundry detergent aisle of your grocery store, Borax powder not only helps you make your own Nickelodeon slime for your kids, but offers a fun way to sneak in some science lessons too!
What you'll need:
white glue
2 5-ounce paper cups
food coloring (optional)
water
Borax powder
popsicle stick
measuring spoons
What you'll do:
Fill 1 paper cup with water and add one tablespoon of Borax powder and mix well. Set aside.
Take the other paper cup and add glue until the cup is filled about an inch high.
Add 3 tablespoons of water to the glue and stir.
Add food coloring to the glue concoction in the hue of your choice and mix.
Take your Borax solution and add 1 tablespoon of the liquid to your glue mixture and combine well. In less than a minute your slime will be oozing with Nickelodeon-style fun for your fingers!