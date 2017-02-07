 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Upcycle Old Crayons Into Fun New Shapes With an Easy DIY

Jennifer Kirk

by

Jenn Kirk is a graphic designer by trade, but enjoys escaping the computer by developing hands-on DIY projects, especially the messy kind that involves her four and six-year-old boys. Recent transplants from coastal California, the Kirks...

View Profile
Image: SheKnows
Print

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

If you have kids, there's a 99.9 percent chance you also have a bucket of stubby old crayons somewhere in your house. It's tempting to just throw them out, but why not make them brand new again with an easy craft?

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

All it takes is one-dollar ice cube molds from Ikea to repurpose crayons into fun shapes and breathe new life into those misfit pieces. And the shapes are a huge hit with kids.

More: Animal Crafts You Can Make With Your Kids

Seriously: these crayons are so cheap and easy to make.

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Supplies:

  • Crayons
  • Flexible molds/ice cube trays
  • X-Acto knife
  • Cookie sheet

Instructions:


Step 1

Preheat oven to 200° F. Next, work on peeling off the paper wrappers from each crayon. Running the blade of an X-Acto knife down the length of the wrapper will help this step go quickly.

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Step 2

Break crayons into pieces. Smaller bits will melt more quickly in the oven and will therefore have less time to run and bleed into neighboring colors. Use a kitchen knife to cut pieces down to about 1/2".

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Step 3

Fill molds with crayon pieces. I wanted the crayons to be monochromatic, so I grouped similar colors together, graduating from dark to light, but rainbow crayons would be fun too!

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Make sure to just slightly overfill each mold, as the crayons will melt down and take up less space.

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Step 4

Place molds on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until crayons are completely melted.

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Step 5

Very carefully, so as to not spill any melted crayon, remove cookie sheet from the oven.

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Step 6

As the crayons cool, they will harden. To speed up the process, transfer molds into the freezer after the crayons firm up.

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

Step 7

After about 30 minutes, remove molds from the freezer. If the bottoms of the mold are cool, you can release the crayons from the mold by first gently pulling and stretching molds to loosen up crayons, then pushing each crayon up and out from the bottom. If the molds are still warm to the touch, return to the freezer and check again for coolness in 10 minutes.

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

More: Dollar Store Crafts for Kids That Don't Look Like They Just Cost a Buck

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes
Image: Brandi Bidot/SheKnows

Originally published December 2012. Updated February 2017.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
12 Dogs Who Really Get This Parenting Thing
Valentine’s Day Gifts for Moms- and Dads-to-Be
29 printable Valentine's Day coloring pages
20 gifts for Baby's first Valentine's Day
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!