This cool craft turns old crayons into bright, colorful shapes

If you have kids, there's a 99.9 percent chance you also have a bucket of stubby old crayons somewhere in your house. It's tempting to just throw them out, but why not make them brand new again with an easy craft?

All it takes is one-dollar ice cube molds from Ikea to repurpose crayons into fun shapes and breathe new life into those misfit pieces. And the shapes are a huge hit with kids.

Seriously: these crayons are so cheap and easy to make.

Supplies:

Crayons

Flexible molds/ice cube trays

X-Acto knife

Cookie sheet

Instructions:





Step 1

Preheat oven to 200° F. Next, work on peeling off the paper wrappers from each crayon. Running the blade of an X-Acto knife down the length of the wrapper will help this step go quickly.

Step 2

Break crayons into pieces. Smaller bits will melt more quickly in the oven and will therefore have less time to run and bleed into neighboring colors. Use a kitchen knife to cut pieces down to about 1/2".

Step 3

Fill molds with crayon pieces. I wanted the crayons to be monochromatic, so I grouped similar colors together, graduating from dark to light, but rainbow crayons would be fun too!

Make sure to just slightly overfill each mold, as the crayons will melt down and take up less space.

Step 4

Place molds on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until crayons are completely melted.

Step 5

Very carefully, so as to not spill any melted crayon, remove cookie sheet from the oven.

Step 6

As the crayons cool, they will harden. To speed up the process, transfer molds into the freezer after the crayons firm up.

Step 7

After about 30 minutes, remove molds from the freezer. If the bottoms of the mold are cool, you can release the crayons from the mold by first gently pulling and stretching molds to loosen up crayons, then pushing each crayon up and out from the bottom. If the molds are still warm to the touch, return to the freezer and check again for coolness in 10 minutes.

