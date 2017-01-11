Sections
Unique baby names for boys and girls we wish we'd thought of first

Kim Grundy

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order.

Image: tel13588006626/Pixabay
These uncommon baby names should be a lot more popular

Though they seem similar on the surface, there's really a huge difference between trendy baby names and unique baby names.

Trendy names are fun, but they can also turn into major baby naming regret when they're a little too out there — and don't think baby naming regret isn't a real thing. According to a MumsNet survey in the UK, up to 18 percent of parents have it. There's a very fine line between a baby name that's unique and a name that'll raise eyebrows a few years down the road.

More: 15 pregnant mom freebies you need to snag ASAP

With that in mind, we found more than a few standout baby names destined to stand the test of time — so you won't fall victim to the trendy baby name trap.

These uncommon baby names should be a lot more popular
Image: Terese Condella/SheKnows

Short unique baby names

There is something about a short baby name that instantly ups its cool factor. Shorter names can help balance out a long last name, and are often easy to spell and pronounce — not to mention you won't have to worry about them turning into some weird nickname.

Short, unusual boy names

More: This printable guide is about to solve all your baby-naming squabbles

Short, unusual girl names

Cool bohemian baby names

Bohemian mamas unite! Some people may think these names are a little unusual, but we think they are pretty darn cool. Get out your incense and tie-dye shirt and check out the following cool, hippie baby names.

Bohemian girl names

Bohemian boy names

Next Up: Unique baby names from soap operas

Originally published November 2012. Updated January 2017.

1 of 2
