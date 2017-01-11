These uncommon baby names should be a lot more popular

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Print

Though they seem similar on the surface, there's really a huge difference between trendy baby names and unique baby names.

Trendy names are fun, but they can also turn into major baby naming regret when they're a little too out there — and don't think baby naming regret isn't a real thing. According to a MumsNet survey in the UK, up to 18 percent of parents have it. There's a very fine line between a baby name that's unique and a name that'll raise eyebrows a few years down the road.

More: 15 pregnant mom freebies you need to snag ASAP

With that in mind, we found more than a few standout baby names destined to stand the test of time — so you won't fall victim to the trendy baby name trap.

Image: Terese Condella/SheKnows

Short unique baby names

There is something about a short baby name that instantly ups its cool factor. Shorter names can help balance out a long last name, and are often easy to spell and pronounce — not to mention you won't have to worry about them turning into some weird nickname.

Short, unusual boy names

Archie

Arlo

Bo

Kase

Jax

Ari

Eli

Gus

Ian

Nash

Theo

Van

Yale

Zane

More: This printable guide is about to solve all your baby-naming squabbles

Short, unusual girl names

Cleo

Etta

Kora

Remi

Mila

Anya

Bay

June

Juno

Uma

Nora

Vera

Zadie

Cool bohemian baby names

Bohemian mamas unite! Some people may think these names are a little unusual, but we think they are pretty darn cool. Get out your incense and tie-dye shirt and check out the following cool, hippie baby names.

Bohemian girl names

Allegra

Wynter

Saige

Juniper

Rain

Lark

Luna

Aurora

Paisley

Daisy

Wren

Bohemian boy names

Kale

Leif

Forrest

Cedar

Blu

Aspen

Finn

Blaze

Echo

Hendrix

Sage

Next Up: Unique baby names from soap operas

Originally published November 2012. Updated January 2017.