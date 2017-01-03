Rugged and cool baby boy names

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

We scoured the internet (and talked with some moms) to come up with a long list of rugged baby boy names — that still have a little bit of sweetness to them.

Unique boy names with an edge

The following tough baby names with an edge are rock-star cool, yet are also fairly easy to spell and pronounce. As you may notice, names with an “x” or “z” instantly gives them a more unique sound.

Daxton

Xander

Zane

Knox

Ryder

Ryker

Jagger

Gunner

Axel

Cassius

Cruz

Rocco

Boy names with tough meanings

You can also search for boy names by looking at their meanings. The following tough guy names mean “powerful" or "rough."

Garvan: Irish name meaning “rough”

Irish name meaning “rough” Calder: Scottish name meaning “rough waters”

Scottish name meaning “rough waters” Emmett: German name meaning “powerful”

German name meaning “powerful” Maynor: French name meaning “powerful”

French name meaning “powerful” Richman: English name meaning

English name meaning Ajax: Greek name meaning “powerful warrior”

Greek name meaning “powerful warrior” Amir: Hebrew name meaning “powerful”

Hebrew name meaning “powerful” Emerson: English name meaning “brave; powerful”

English name meaning “brave; powerful” Reggie: German name meaning “powerful ruler”

German name meaning “powerful ruler” Rich: German name meaning “powerful ruler”

For more ideas, check out the following tough boy names that mean "strong:"

Bryant: Celtic name meaning “strong”

Celtic name meaning “strong” Carlo: French name meaning “strong”

French name meaning “strong” Chasin: Hebrew name meaning “strong”

Hebrew name meaning “strong” Durango: French name meaning “strong”

French name meaning “strong” Ozzie: Hebrew name meaning “strong”

Originally published December 2015. Updated January 2017.