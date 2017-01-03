Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

These tough baby names for boys will stand the test of time

Kim Grundy

by

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

View Profile
Image: Elyse Lewin/Getty Images
Print

Rugged and cool baby boy names

We scoured the internet (and talked with some moms) to come up with a long list of rugged baby boy names — that still have a little bit of sweetness to them.

More: This printable guide is about to solve all your baby-naming squabbles

Rugged and cool baby boy names
Image: Becci Burkhart/SheKnows

More: Unique baby names for boys and girls

Unique boy names with an edge

The following tough baby names with an edge are rock-star cool, yet are also fairly easy to spell and pronounce. As you may notice, names with an “x” or “z” instantly gives them a more unique sound.

More: Pregnant women went underwater for a mermaid photo shoot that's out of this world

Boy names with tough meanings

You can also search for boy names by looking at their meanings. The following tough guy names mean “powerful" or "rough."

  • Garvan: Irish name meaning “rough”
  • Calder: Scottish name meaning “rough waters”
  • Emmett: German name meaning “powerful”
  • Maynor: French name meaning “powerful”
  • RichmanEnglish name meaning
  • Ajax: Greek name meaning “powerful warrior”
  • Amir: Hebrew name meaning “powerful”
  • Emerson: English name meaning “brave; powerful”
  • Reggie: German name meaning “powerful ruler”
  • Rich: German name meaning “powerful ruler”

More: Crazy (yet totally cool) baby names

For more ideas, check out the following tough boy names that mean "strong:"

  • Bryant: Celtic name meaning “strong”
  • Carlo: French name meaning “strong”
  • Chasin: Hebrew name meaning “strong”
  • Durango: French name meaning “strong”
  • Ozzie: Hebrew name meaning “strong”

Next Up: Rugged and cool baby names

Originally published December 2015. Updated January 2017.

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
The top 10 TV moms of 2016
53 Christmas coloring and activity pages to keep your kids busy on break
Our favorite Christmas quotes to share with your family
Printable snowflake templates to create beautiful crafts
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. January is full of TV premieres — 21 to be exact
  2. Why you’re wiping yourself all wrong
  3. Rob Kardashian's sticking to his New Year's resolution after being hospitalized
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!