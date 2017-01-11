These baby names honor the miracle of life... literally

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Image: olesiabilkei/iStock/360/Getty Images

Even though conceiving and carrying a child isn't always all rainbows and butterflies, the birth of a baby is truly a miraculous event. So choosing a name that literally means "miracle" just seems fitting, doesn't it?

With one of these names, your child can remind you every day what a gift they really are — even when they're being a huge pain in the butt.

Image: Terese Condella/Sheknows

We've listed unique names that mean “miracle,” and also found some wonderful spiritual and blessed names, like Hope and Grace. If you love exotic sounding names, we have also rounded up cool names from other languages that translate to mean “miracle.”

Spiritual baby names

Many parents are in touch with their spiritual side more than ever after having a miracle baby. The following spiritual baby names are the perfect way to celebrate your beliefs. In fact, the baby girl name Nevaeh, which is heaven spelled backwards, is a popular choice among parents, ranking number 35 on the Social Security Administration’s popular baby name list! Jessica Alba gave her daughter a twist on the name Heaven, with the beautiful spiritual name Haven.

Here are more spiritual and biblical baby girl names:

Old Testament baby boy names are popular choices — they're classic names that never go out of style. In fact, the name Jacob has been the most popular boy’s name for 13 years in a row! Celebrities are also embracing the biblical name trend, as Gwyneth Paltrow named her son Moses. Brooke Burke named her son Shaya, which means “God’s gift” in Hebrew.

Check out more favorite spiritual and biblical boy names:

Baby names that mean “miracle” and “blessed”

The following baby names are not only unique, but they have special meanings perfect for your miracle baby.

The French baby girl names Mireille, Marvel and Marvella all mean “miracle,” while Mireya is a Spanish name that means “miracle.” Micaela and Mikelle are both English names that mean “gift from God,” while Mirabelle is a French name that means “of incredible beauty.” We also love the names Bea, Gwyneth, Annie, Sachi, and Atara which all mean “blessed.”

For boys, the names Asher, Benedict, Bennett, Zelig and Barke all mean “blessing.” The English name Aaron and the Italian name Loreto are both great boy names that mean “miraculous.” We also love the names Neo, Jesse, Darko, Matthew and Theodore, which mean “gift.”

Baby names that mean "miracle" in other languages

Another fun idea is to name your child a name that means “miracle” in another language. You will love these unique and exotic sounding names. Many of these names are unisex, meaning you could use it for either a girl or a boy.

Milagro: Spanish

Miracolo: Italian

Mirakel: Norwegian

Milagre: Portuguese

Harika: Turkish

Names that mean "blessing" in other languages:

Benediction: French

Bendiction: Spanish

Beneficio: Italian

Names that mean "love" in other languages:

Amare: Italian

Amour: French

Amor: Spanish

Cinta: Indonesian

Agapi: Greek

Image: Lisa Robinson Photography

Originally published November 2015. Updated January 2017.