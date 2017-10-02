 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Zen Baby Names for Your Little Yogi

Monica Beyer

by

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published. Her main area of interest is attachment parenting and all that goes with it, including breastfeeding, co-sleepin...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows
Print

Peaceful names for baby yogis

So you've got a baby on the way. While you may be hoping for a chilled-out kid and tranquil nights ahead, you know that's probably not what you're in for, right? If you'd like to up your chances for a calm baby, you might as well hedge your bets and give kiddo a name that's as peaceful as you hope they'll be.

Will that actually change their personality? Probably not, but the baby names ahead are filled with enlightened Zen vibes — so you never know. Let your intuition be your guide, and this kid will be meditating in no time.

More: It's Time to Stop the Baby-Name Shaming

Boy names

Hoping for a chill little guy? These boy names all have meanings that are peaceful and calm.

Girl names

These classic and modern names all mean "peace," "calm" and "harmony."

While you probably noticed several familiar names on this list, there are plenty of unique options too. Peaceful parents of all walks of life — and naming styles — can find the perfect moniker to add to their list of potentials. And if there's a name here that piques your interest, but you're not sure if it will work on top of a résumé when they're an adult, consider moving it to the middle name spot. ("Paz" is one monosyllabic option that would work with nearly any first name.) 

With names like these, you're bound to get the calm, peaceful baby you're hoping for. Or at least one who can Downward-Dog with the best of them.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
12 Healthy After-School Snacks Kids Can Make on Their Own
These Halloween Treat & Costume Ideas Are Sheer Genius
Your Guide to Royal-Baby Living
The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes in the US
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started