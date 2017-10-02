Peaceful names for baby yogis

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published. Her main area of interest is attachment parenting and all that goes with it, including breastfeeding, co-sleepin...

So you've got a baby on the way. While you may be hoping for a chilled-out kid and tranquil nights ahead, you know that's probably not what you're in for, right? If you'd like to up your chances for a calm baby, you might as well hedge your bets and give kiddo a name that's as peaceful as you hope they'll be.

Will that actually change their personality? Probably not, but the baby names ahead are filled with enlightened Zen vibes — so you never know. Let your intuition be your guide, and this kid will be meditating in no time.

Boy names

Hoping for a chill little guy? These boy names all have meanings that are peaceful and calm.

Axel: Father is peace

Benjiro: Enjoy peace

Concord: Peace

Corey: God peace

Frederick: Peaceful ruler

Galen: Calm

Geoffrey: Peace

Godfrey: God peace

Humphrey: Peaceful warrior

Ingram: Raven of peace

Jalen: Healer, tranquil

Jonah: Peace

Manfred: Man of peace

Noah: Peaceful

Pax: Peace

Paxton: Peace settlement

Rei: Calm

Renfred: Powerful peace

Renfrew: Calm river

Salem: Peace

Sereno: Tranquil

Shiloh: Peace

Solomon: Peace

Girl names

These classic and modern names all mean "peace," "calm" and "harmony."

Amani: Peace

Amity: Friendship, harmony

Axelle: Father is peace

Chessa: At peace

Concordia: Harmony

Dove: Peace

Emeline: Peaceful home

Evania: Peaceful

Freda: Peaceful

Fritzi: Peaceful ruler

Galina: Calm

Harmony: Unity, peace

Hedwenn: Peace, fair, blessed

Irene: Peace

Janoah: Quiet, calm

Lana: Calm as still waters

Malina: Peace

Mira: Peace, prosperous

Miroslava: Peaceful glory

Paz: Peace

Rena: Peace

Rica: Peaceful ruler

Serena: Serene, calm

While you probably noticed several familiar names on this list, there are plenty of unique options too. Peaceful parents of all walks of life — and naming styles — can find the perfect moniker to add to their list of potentials. And if there's a name here that piques your interest, but you're not sure if it will work on top of a résumé when they're an adult, consider moving it to the middle name spot. ("Paz" is one monosyllabic option that would work with nearly any first name.)

With names like these, you're bound to get the calm, peaceful baby you're hoping for. Or at least one who can Downward-Dog with the best of them.