/

Cinco de Mayo Party Ideas That Are Actually Family-Friendly

by

Find out how to be a great parent to your children - from getting them a good education to keeping them healthy to making sure your kids feel loved and you have fun as a family! Get all the parenting advice you need and the answers you w...

Image: Susan Chiang/Getty Images
Yes, it is completely possible to have a blast on Cinco de Mayo without any booze

Cinco de Mayo is better known as "Cinco de Drinko" nowadays — but that doesn't mean you can't organize a fun party to celebrate the holiday that is totally appropriate for kids.

We've rounded up some Mexican-inspired crafts, games and foods that don't involve any booze or wild partying and are still pretty dang entertaining. Don't worry though, you can totally whip up that pitcher of margs after the kids hit the sack.

Maracas

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

What you'll need:

  • Two large paper cups
  • Paintbrush
  • Red, white and green craft paint
  • Dried pinto beans
  • Hot glue gun

What you'll do:

  1. Paint and decorate the outside of each paper cup.
  2. Let dry.
  3. Fill one cup halfway with dried pinto beans.
  4. Apply hot glue to the top edge of the cup.
  5. Place the second cup on the glue to create the maraca.
  6. Let dry.

Caution: Only adults should use the hot glue gun.

Next Up: Mariachi guitars

Updated by Sarah Long on 4/27/17

25 Hysterical Mother's Day Cards Only a Kid Could Get Away With
Printable Mother's Day Coloring Pages That Make for the Perfect Heartfelt Gifts
If You're Dealing With Infertility, Check These Out
Teach Your Kids their ABCs the Easy Way With Free Printables
