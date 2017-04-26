Yes, it is completely possible to have a blast on Cinco de Mayo without any booze

Find out how to be a great parent to your children - from getting them a good education to keeping them healthy to making sure your kids feel loved and you have fun as a family! Get all the parenting advice you need and the answers you w...

Image: Susan Chiang/Getty Images

Cinco de Mayo is better known as "Cinco de Drinko" nowadays — but that doesn't mean you can't organize a fun party to celebrate the holiday that is totally appropriate for kids.

We've rounded up some Mexican-inspired crafts, games and foods that don't involve any booze or wild partying and are still pretty dang entertaining. Don't worry though, you can totally whip up that pitcher of margs after the kids hit the sack.

Maracas

Image: Amy Vowles/SheKnows

What you'll need:

Two large paper cups

Paintbrush

Red, white and green craft paint

Dried pinto beans

Hot glue gun

What you'll do:

Paint and decorate the outside of each paper cup. Let dry. Fill one cup halfway with dried pinto beans. Apply hot glue to the top edge of the cup. Place the second cup on the glue to create the maraca. Let dry.

Caution: Only adults should use the hot glue gun.

Updated by Sarah Long on 4/27/17