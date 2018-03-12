Is your Easter egg hunt a snooze?

Image: Echo/Cultura/Getty Image

If you're celebrating Easter, you're likely doing one or all of the following: dyeing eggs, gifting Easter baskets to cute kids and/or embarking on a traditional Easter egg hunt. The kids in your life likely love all three activities, but we're pretty sure the entire family has the most fun with the egg hunt. But there are only so many years in a row kids can search for plastic eggs before it starts to get old, right?

It's time to get a little creative. How about incorporating some Easter bunny tracks? What about breaking the family up into teams and working together to solve puzzles? We've rounded up 11 Easter egg hunt ideas that aren't a snooze — and work for kids of all ages. Win-win.

1. Easter bunny tracks

A full-blown Easter egg hunt guided by the Easter Bunny himself? Surely there could be nothing more adorable. Kids will love waking up on Easter morning to find that the Easter Bunny has left them a personalized note and a few bunny tracks pointing them in the direction of the hidden eggs. These cute printables make setting up the bunny-track hunt a breeze.

2. Easter egg garden

If they're too little to hunt well in the yard, you can make your own Easter egg garden that “grows” eggs instead. Placing candy-filled Easter egg flowers in the grass or sand will make it easy for even the littlest ones to find their treats.

3. Indoor egg hunt

If you live in a part of the country where spring hasn’t sprung yet, hope is not lost. You can turn a cold or rainy Easter day into an adventure when you tell your kids they’re going to hunt for all their eggs and Easter trinkets inside the house. To make the indoor egg hunt even more unique, try hiding the eggs in a trail or with clues leading to one giant Easter basket.

4. Golden egg hunt

Little pirates will get a kick out of this Easter egg treasure hunt. After all, who can resist buried treasure? Especially if that means a one-of-a-kind golden egg left behind by the Easter Bunny. Bonus points for putting some booty inside.

5. Letter hunt

Learning can be fun, right? Younger kids who are just figuring out how to spell and read will enjoy hunting for Easter eggs that each contain a letter to spell out a hidden message. Kids can work together to find the letter-filled eggs and put together an Easter message ("Some bunny loves you!") to earn a prize.

6. Easter egg decoder

This is a great one for a larger group since kids will need to be put into teams. Teams of three or four can hunt to find as many mismatched eggs (where different-colored halves of plastic eggs have been put together) as they can. Once the eggs have been found, teams can take apart and reassemble the matching halves of the eggs. The first team to “unscramble” all their mismatched eggs gets a big Easter basket filled with candy or other treats.

7. Kid-guided hunt

Any kid who loves to pull a fast one on their parents will be thrilled to be in charge of an Easter egg hunt. Ask your kids to hide a basket of eggs around the yard — then, you have to find them. As for any eggs you don't find within a certain time limit — say, 10 minutes? The kids get to keep those for themselves.

8. Scavenger list

This one's for elementary school-age and older kids who are looking for a little challenge: Make over your traditional Easter egg hunt using a scavenger hunt checklist. You can task kids with finding a variety of different objects hidden around the yard (like four blue eggs, six yellow eggs, two chocolate eggs and a chocolate Easter bunny) before time is up.

9. Active scavenger hunt

Kids have a lot of energy to burn; this much we know is true. So, if your kids have been begging for Easter candy all day long, why not make them work for it? Hide sports-themed Easter eggs that contain an active instruction along with a candy treat. Kids then have to do 10 jumping jacks or run a lap around the yard before they can move on to the candy in the next egg. Bonus: They'll probably sleep very well after this one.

10. Glow-in-the-dark hunt

This one might require a little patience, but it's worth the wait. If you can get your kids to hold off on their Easter candy extravaganza for most of the day, reward them with a hunt to find glow-in-the-dark eggs.

11. Easter egg piñata

Or how about you forgo the logistics of an egg hunt altogether and just hit some stuff with a stick? Buying an adorable Easter egg piñata (or making your own) is ideal for smaller kids who may not understand how to hunt for eggs yet as well as older kids who just want to do something different this year. To make things even more interesting, try your hand at mini piñatas so you can make a special candy-filled creation for each kid (to destroy).

