All the Ideas You Need to Throw a St. Patrick's Day Party for Kids

Lilian Burns

by

Image: Ashley Britton/SheKnows
Print

No, you can't just dye all the food green & call it a party

If there were ever a day on which to pull out every green article of clothing you own and wear them all simultaneously (clashing patterns be damned), it’s St. Patrick’s Day. But the holiday is more than just a tribute to Irish traditions — and a day to buy a gallon of green food coloring. It is also a holiday for adults to drink, be rowdy and, well, drink. It’s also a really fun holiday for kids.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together everything you need to throw an awesome St. Patrick’s Day party for the whole family. With the recipes and DIYs below, kids will have a fantastic time — and you can sit back and enjoy a green beer while mentally high-fiving yourself for your DIY, cooking and general festivity skills.

Image: A Spicy Perspective

More:  St. Patrick's Day Family Crafts to Bring Your Home a Bit o' Luck

While St. Paddy’s Day does inspire many of us (hi) to simply go wild with the green food coloring, there are also plenty of nongreen twists on classic Irish fare that will be a hit with adults and kids alike — and that look like delicious food rather than green alien slime.

Try these cabbage and corned beef egg rolls with homemade beer mustard (homemade. beer. mustard) or these Irish nachos or Irish tacos — a crowd-please perfect for a St. Paddy’s taco Tuesday. This Irish cheese and beer soup is a great way to warm up (also, it's delicious and served in a bread bowl — what more could you ask?) For dessert, try these appropriately green and kid-friendly lime sherbet floats and shamrock chocolate-covered pretzels.

Image: All Free Kids Crafts

More:  Affordable Family Spring Break Destinations

And speaking of green alien slime, try crafting this St. Patrick's Day Slime recipe to keep kids plenty busy. It's pretty much guaranteed hours of green, glittery fun that you may or may not need to pick out of your carpet the next day. These lucky Mason jar luminaries are a surprisingly straightforward craft for kids, and they can even change up the colors or the four-leaf clover design for their own unique spin. For the goofiest kids, these shamrock headbands are a quick and fun DIY you only need green felt, pipe cleaners and a headband to make. As for the really young kids? Include them in the crafting festivities with this rainbow Fruit Loops necklace — which they can eat too. Always a plus.

Image: spresfete.blogspot.com

Decorations are a big part of any party; you have to set the stage, right? This faux moss table runner is an easy DIY for a simple and stylish table. It uses only a piece of thin artificial turf, some votive candles and a few fake (or chocolate) coins scattered around. If you’re looking for something a little more obvious, this lucky penny sign is perfect. Or let kids have a hand in decorating with these paper strip shamrocks — an effortless and quick decoration your kids can make using just green construction paper. Seriously. That’s it. Strips of paper. So easy.

Image: Lia Griffith

More: 42 Unusual Irish Baby Names & the Meanings Behind Them

And of course, a party isn’t a party without some entertainment. Make good on "pics or it didn’t happen" by providing partygoers with a festive green backdrop and these St. Paddy's photo booth props for them to selfie to their hearts' content. And if it’s nice outside, let kids wear themselves out searching for a pot of gold with this fun outdoor scavenger hunt.

Image: Catch My Party

And as the party winds down, awesome goodie bags are always great to send home with your tiny guests. These are beyond easy (and cheap) to assemble; simply print some St. Patrick’s Day coloring pages and tuck them a into gold paper cup with a rainbow of crayons. Add a green ribbon, and voila! Martha Stewart’s got nothing on you.

