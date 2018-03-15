 
/

53 Good Ol’ Southern Baby Names

by

Kim Grundy

Image: rhennmorgan/Getty Images
Print

Y'all, get ready for the most popular baby names in the South

The Southern U.S. contains multitudes: famous hospitality, drama, scorching temps and a laid-back drawl that makes you yearn for sweet tea and biscuits. Yes? No? Whether you're from the South or not, looking for a Southern baby name means you're likely looking for something with a truly American sound. Nothing too modern, maybe it's got a country twang to it and bonus points if it ends in "Lee" or "Lou."

Well guess what? You're in luck, because we've rounded up the best down-home baby names straight from the Heart of Dixie — and, you know, all those other Southern states too.

Popular Southern baby names

Each year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the top baby names taken from birth certificates of babies born that year. Check out the top baby names of the Deep South, which includes Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina. With this list, you'll find the perfect baby name in two shakes of a lamb's tail.

Southern names for boys

Southern names for girls

Double names of the South

Double names, such as Billy Bob or Ida Mae, are a deep-rooted naming tradition of the South. These Southern names are created by a choosing a traditional name and combining it with a family name. The combinations are endless — and no, they don't all sound like hillbillies (maybe skip ending in "Bob" if you want to avoid that).

  • Anna Belle
  • Annie Jane
  • Anna Beth
  • Anna Kate
  • Jane Ellen
  • Jessie Pearl
  • Joe David
  • Patty Mae
  • Jimmie Tate
  • Ina Jean
  • Jacob Patrick
  • Ollie Bell
  • Opal Ann
  • Jon Paul
  • Jo Lynne
  • Bennie Lee
  • Mary Love
  • Fannie Lou
  • Troy Allen
  • Twyla Fay
  • Billie Lou

The first names of Mary, John, Jacob, Annie and Billie are great starter names when searching for the perfect double.

Surnames as middle names

Another Southern baby name tradition is to pass on a family surname, or last name, as your child's middle name. This would be a great way to pay homage to a dear grandmother or other relative with a different last name from the child.

Southern names from country music

Be inspired by some of our favorite country music singers of the past and present who sang and wrote songs about growing up and living in the South. Although not all of these stars were born in the South (yes, we know Shania Twain is Canadian), they have strong country roots and pretty perfect Southern names.

Image: Jason Ward

A version of this article was originally published in January 2012.

Get Started