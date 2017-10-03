 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

50 Edgy Boy Names That Are Just the Right Amount of Cool

Kim Grundy

by

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

View Profile
Image: Rehana Saeed-Jaan/Getty Images
Print

These names are unique, but won't give you namer's remorse down the road

You walk a fine line when you pick out a unique baby name. Yes, you want your kid to have a name that stands out — but you want it to stand out for, you know, the right reasons. In other words, you don't want to find yourself with major baby name regret or end up changing your baby's name a couple of months down the road (yes, that really happens). But trying to find a rock-'n'-roll name for your son doesn't have to end in disaster.

There's nothing wrong with choosing a classic like John or Joe — but if you're aiming for a little more edge, we've got you covered.

More: Zen Baby Names for Your Little Yogi

These names are unique, but won't give you namer's remorse down the road
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

X & Z boy names

Adding an X or Z to a name instantly ups its cool factor. Whether the name has always been spelled that way (Dax or Axel) or the spelling has been changed to jazz it up (Zimon), these letters give names a modern sound.

Destination boy baby names

Think about your favorite destinations — from your birthplace to your most loved travels — and consider naming your son after a place he'll love to visit someday.

Next up: Allegorical names for boys

Originally published December 2011. Updated October 2017.

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
16 Celebs Who Have Bravely Spoken Out About Infertility Struggles
Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas for When Your Kid Needs a Cute Last-Minute Costume
12 Healthy After-School Snacks Kids Can Make on Their Own
These Halloween Treat & Costume Ideas Are Sheer Genius
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Starbucks Is Switching Up Their PSL, & We Are So Here for It
  2. Mom May Face Jail Time for Refusing to Vaccinate Her Son
  3. You’re Not Alone If You’re Choosing Not to Have Sex
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started