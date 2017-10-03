These names are unique, but won't give you namer's remorse down the road

You walk a fine line when you pick out a unique baby name. Yes, you want your kid to have a name that stands out — but you want it to stand out for, you know, the right reasons. In other words, you don't want to find yourself with major baby name regret or end up changing your baby's name a couple of months down the road (yes, that really happens). But trying to find a rock-'n'-roll name for your son doesn't have to end in disaster.
There's nothing wrong with choosing a classic like John or Joe — but if you're aiming for a little more edge, we've got you covered.
More: Zen Baby Names for Your Little Yogi
Adding an X or Z to a name instantly ups its cool factor. Whether the name has always been spelled that way (Dax or Axel) or the spelling has been changed to jazz it up (Zimon), these letters give names a modern sound.
Think about your favorite destinations — from your birthplace to your most loved travels — and consider naming your son after a place he'll love to visit someday.
Next up: Allegorical names for boys
Originally published December 2011. Updated October 2017.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started