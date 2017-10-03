These names are unique, but won't give you namer's remorse down the road

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

You walk a fine line when you pick out a unique baby name. Yes, you want your kid to have a name that stands out — but you want it to stand out for, you know, the right reasons. In other words, you don't want to find yourself with major baby name regret or end up changing your baby's name a couple of months down the road (yes, that really happens). But trying to find a rock-'n'-roll name for your son doesn't have to end in disaster.

There's nothing wrong with choosing a classic like John or Joe — but if you're aiming for a little more edge, we've got you covered.

X & Z boy names

Adding an X or Z to a name instantly ups its cool factor. Whether the name has always been spelled that way (Dax or Axel) or the spelling has been changed to jazz it up (Zimon), these letters give names a modern sound.

Jax

Maddox

Knox

Blaze

Xavier

Xeno

Zaccai

Pax

Jaxon

Cruz

Enzo

Axel

Ximon

Zain

Destination boy baby names

Think about your favorite destinations — from your birthplace to your most loved travels — and consider naming your son after a place he'll love to visit someday.

York

Dallas

Diego

Montana

Orlando

Boston

Phoenix

Kingston

Egypt

Oxford

Marseille

Denver

