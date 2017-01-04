If you're looking for pretty girl names, we've got you covered

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

So you want to pick a cute name for your baby girl, but coming up with one that's feminine and original is proving to be a challenge. More: Baby shower games that won't leave your guests groaning

We took inspiration from flowers, gems and even a couple of celebrities to help you narrow down your search for the perfect name.

Valentina

London

Scarlett

Venice

Alexandria

Lotus

Opal

Penelope

Celine

Victoria

Tips for finding a pretty baby name

If you are still searching for the perfect pretty girl's name, why not consider searching for names straight from the Romance languages? You can use our Advanced Baby Name Search to narrow down your choices to French baby names, Spanish baby names or Italian baby names, for example.

Think about your favorite characters from romance novels or movies for inspiration when searching for a pretty baby name. You can even think of objects you think are pretty and determine if this could be translated into a romantic and unique name.

