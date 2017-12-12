Mimsy & PopPop, anyone?

Michelle Maffei is a freelance copywriter covering a variety of topics both online and in print, from parenting to beauty and more. Combining her two favorite loves, writing and motherhood, she has found joy in even the most challenging ...

It's arguable that being a grandparent is even better than being a parent. All the connection, excitement and love you have with your own kids, plus years of wisdom and experience that make you able to revel in the fun to be had — rather than the details of how to raise a child. Less stress, more adventures, right?

One thing you might not find fun about having grandkids? Being called "grandma" or "grandpa" like seemingly everybody else. Luckily for you, those aren't legally binding names, and you can choose to be called whatever you like. Here are some ideas based on what other people call their grandparents, whether they're derived from the word in other languages or are simply fun nicknames.

Traditional names for grandma

Abuelita (Spanish for "grandmother")

Bubbie (Yiddish for "grandmother")

Mimsy

Nana (likely an Italian influence, from the Italian "nonna")

Nanny

Nonni (likely from a shortening of the Italian "nonnina," which means "little grandmother")

Traditional names for grandpa

Bobo

Pa

Papa

Pappoús (Greek for grandfather, pronounced "pa-poosch")

PapPap

Pop

Poppa

PopPop

