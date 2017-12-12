 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

60 Nicknames for Grandparents That Are Super-Sweet

Michelle Maffei

by

Michelle Maffei is a freelance copywriter covering a variety of topics both online and in print, from parenting to beauty and more. Combining her two favorite loves, writing and motherhood, she has found joy in even the most challenging ...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Mimsy & PopPop, anyone?

It's arguable that being a grandparent is even better than being a parent. All the connection, excitement and love you have with your own kids, plus years of wisdom and experience that make you able to revel in the fun to be had — rather than the details of how to raise a child. Less stress, more adventures, right?

One thing you might not find fun about having grandkids? Being called "grandma" or "grandpa" like seemingly everybody else. Luckily for you, those aren't legally binding names, and you can choose to be called whatever you like. Here are some ideas based on what other people call their grandparents, whether they're derived from the word in other languages or are simply fun nicknames.

Traditional names for grandma

  • Abuelita (Spanish for "grandmother")
  • Bubbie (Yiddish for "grandmother")
  • Mimsy
  • Nana (likely an Italian influence, from the Italian "nonna")
  • Nanny
  • Nonni (likely from a shortening of the Italian "nonnina," which means "little grandmother")

Traditional names for grandpa

  • Bobo
  • Pa
  • Papa
  • Pappoús (Greek for grandfather, pronounced "pa-poosch")
  • PapPap
  • Pop
  • Poppa
  • PopPop

Next: Fun nicknames for grandma and grandpa

A version of this article was originally published in November 2015.

1 of 3
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Where Do Celebs Really Buy Their Kids' Clothes?
10 Celebrity Parents Who Don’t Get Their Kids Presents
Kid Gifts That Bust Gender Stereotypes
Gifts for Tiny Foodies
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. These Are the Germiest Places in Your House
  2. 6 Apologies That Are Ruining Your Relationship
  3. Eating This Amount of Cheese Is Good for Your Heart
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started