Sorry, Johns and Peters of the world: You didn't make the cut

When on the hunt for a baby name, you're usually faced with an overload of options. From literature to movies to your family tree to the Social Security Administration's popularity lists, baby names can be found almost anywhere.

However, if you're looking for a name that doesn't already exist seemingly everywhere you look, you might get stumped. Unique spellings are one way to give a different spin on a favorite name, but that can be a recipe for misery when your child has to constantly correct everyone who tries to spell it ("No, not Carolyn, it's Queraulynne" said some poor kid at some point in the '90s).

So it's not finding a unique name that's difficult; it's finding one that won't lend itself (and your little one) to more difficulties later in life, whether it's a matter of, "Um, how do you pronounce this?" or, "Why on earth did they name him that?"

That's where we come in. We rounded up some quirky names for boys — that you can still spell. These are unique enough that he'll stand out, but not so out-there that he'll hate it and/or get judged for it (although, of course, he might hate it anyway, and people can be jerks anyway — so, sorry in advance). We also dug into the history books to find some sweet old-timey names that haven't quite caught on yet.

Short & quirky boy names

Short boy names are easy to pair with just about any last name, especially if his surname is on the long side (all of these names are just one syllable). And hey, if these don't strike your fancy for a first name, consider moving them to the second spot.

Ace

Boone

Brooks

Carr

Dane

Flint

Ford

Gage

Graham

Holt

Jett

Lorne

Park

Penn

Tate

Van

Vaughn

Vern

West

York

Longer quirky boy names

These boy names are at least two syllables, but unless your last name is super-hyphenated, why not go long with the first one?

Amari

Arlo

Atlas

Beckett

Brecken

Bridger

Brogan

Calvin

Emerson

Enzo

Estevan

Ewan

Hogan

Hurley

Jordy

Kenji

Maverick

Remington

Torin

Wilder

Vintage quirky boy names

While vintage baby names are all the rage right now, not all old-fashioned monikers have piqued the interest of modern parents. These may do just that.

So there you have it: copious names that aren't "John" or "Peter" — but aren't "Audio Science" either.