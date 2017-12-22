 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Stylish Baby Girl Names That Never Go Out of Fashion

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

View Profile
Image: Getty Images/Design:Ashley Britton/SheKnows
Print

These baby names get serious style points

For a baby name to be stylish, it doesn't have to be trendy or even popular. What's in fashion right now might not be in fashion forever, so if it's a truly stylish name you're after, move away from the top 100 baby name charts and look for a name that's more personal to you. "Style is forever," Ralph Lauren once said — and your baby girl's name is too. So make it a good one.

More: Bohemian Baby Names for Little Free Spirits

Be inspired by style icons

You can get more than just fashion inspiration from the most stylish women in the world — past and present.

  • Marlene Dietrich is considered to be the original style chameleon and was one of the first women to be photographed wearing a full tuxedo (in the '30s).
  • Actor and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn was known for her gamine, effervescent style. Name your baby Audrey, and she's just bound to show up in capri pants, boatneck tops and slip-on loafers, right?
  • Socialite Babe Paley showed women how to mix high and low fashion in the '50s. You may not want a baby named "Babe," but "Paley" is a great pick for any gender.
  • The original clotheshorse, Nan Kempner, is rumored to have never missed a fashion show in Paris — over the span of four decades.
  • Studio 54 regular Bianca Jagger was one of the high-glam style icons of the '70s: always modern, always unique, always 100 percent rock 'n' roll.
  • Model and actor Lily Cole, who first posed for Vogue at age 16, knows how to make boho chic work.
  • Model Lauren Hutton has a stripped-back, effortless approach to fashion; she's the original all-American girl.
  • Princess Diana brought style to the royal family and put British fashion firmly on the worldwide map. Other stylish Dianas include glamorous singer Diana Ross and Bazaar editor Diana Vreeland.
  • If Kate Moss' rule-breaking, vintage style doesn't appeal, what about Kate Middleton's flawless (yet often affordable) royal look?
  • Model and actor Cara Delevingne's personal style has evolved endlessly along with her career.
  • Nobody does a killer off-duty outfit quite like model Miranda Kerr.
  • Victoria's Secret model Doutzen Kroes does dressed-down just as well as she does the red carpet.
  • Marilyn Monroe was the epitome of old-Hollywood glamour.
  • Alexa Chung has been the face of countless fashion campaigns and launched her eponymous brand in May 2017.
  • Actor Sophia Loren's bold approach to life and style is something to aspire to.
  • Singer, model and muse Grace Jones' avant-garde, androgynous style is just as relevant today as it was in the '80s.

Follow in the footsteps of stylish celebrity parents

Some celebrity baby names are weird and wonderful, and some are just plain classy. Here are some of the most stylish celebrity baby girl names out there.

  • Mila Kunis: Wyatt Isabelle
  • Eva Mendes: Esmeralda Amada
  • Drew Barrymore: Olive and Frankie
  • Scarlett Johansson: Rose
  • Alyssa Milano: Elizabella Dylan
  • Stacy Keibler: Ava Grace
  • Kelly Clarkson: River Rose
  • Jessica Alba: Honor Marie
  • Jennifer Lopez: Emme Maribel
  • Christina Applegate: Sadie Grace
  • Amy Adams: Aviana Olea
  • Camila Alves: Vida
  • Tori Amos: Natashya Lórien
  • Halle Berry: Nahla Ariela
  • Christie Brinkley: Alexa Ray
  • Cindy Crawford: Kaia Jordan
  • Katie Holmes: Suri
  • Angelina Jolie: Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne
  • Nicole Richie: Harlow
  • Jessica Simpson: Maxwell

Tips for finding a stylish girl name

Sometimes, the perfect stylish name comes from considering something unexpected. Androgynous names like Billie, Maxwell and Harper have an unexpected twist that's always in style. You might also want to look at traditional last names that can double as first names — such as Kensington or Kennedy.

More: Exotic Girl Names That Are Just Quirky Enough

Whatever your baby name preferences, remember one thing: Style is subjective! In the words of Gore Vidal, “Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and not giving a damn.” So just make sure your baby name fits with your own personal, ageless style; that way, you'll never regret your choice.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2011.

Tagged in
unique names
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Celebs Tell Us What They're Getting Their Kids for the Holidays
Moms’ Most-Hated Holiday Gifts
Justina Blakeney x Pottery Barn Kids Is Every Tiny Bohemian's Dream
8 Gifts for Every Millennial Parent Type
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 17 Popular 2017 Baby Names We Never Saw Coming
  2. People With Egg Allergies Can Now Get the Flu Shot
  3. Why Travel Can Be Such a Nightmare for Plus-Size Women
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started