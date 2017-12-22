These baby names get serious style points

For a baby name to be stylish, it doesn't have to be trendy or even popular. What's in fashion right now might not be in fashion forever, so if it's a truly stylish name you're after, move away from the top 100 baby name charts and look for a name that's more personal to you. "Style is forever," Ralph Lauren once said — and your baby girl's name is too. So make it a good one.
Sometimes, the perfect stylish name comes from considering something unexpected. Androgynous names like Billie, Maxwell and Harper have an unexpected twist that's always in style. You might also want to look at traditional last names that can double as first names — such as Kensington or Kennedy.
Whatever your baby name preferences, remember one thing: Style is subjective! In the words of Gore Vidal, “Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and not giving a damn.” So just make sure your baby name fits with your own personal, ageless style; that way, you'll never regret your choice.
