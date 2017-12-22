These baby names get serious style points

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

For a baby name to be stylish, it doesn't have to be trendy or even popular. What's in fashion right now might not be in fashion forever, so if it's a truly stylish name you're after, move away from the top 100 baby name charts and look for a name that's more personal to you. "Style is forever," Ralph Lauren once said — and your baby girl's name is too. So make it a good one.

Be inspired by style icons

You can get more than just fashion inspiration from the most stylish women in the world — past and present.

Marlene Dietrich is considered to be the original style chameleon and was one of the first women to be photographed wearing a full tuxedo (in the '30s).

Actor and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn was known for her gamine, effervescent style. Name your baby Audrey, and she's just bound to show up in capri pants, boatneck tops and slip-on loafers, right?

Socialite Babe Paley showed women how to mix high and low fashion in the '50s. You may not want a baby named "Babe," but "Paley" is a great pick for any gender.

The original clotheshorse, Nan Kempner, is rumored to have never missed a fashion show in Paris — over the span of four decades.

Studio 54 regular Bianca Jagger was one of the high-glam style icons of the '70s: always modern, always unique, always 100 percent rock 'n' roll.

Model and actor Lily Cole, who first posed for Vogue at age 16, knows how to make boho chic work.

Model Lauren Hutton has a stripped-back, effortless approach to fashion; she's the original all-American girl.

Princess Diana brought style to the royal family and put British fashion firmly on the worldwide map. Other stylish Dianas include glamorous singer Diana Ross and Bazaar editor Diana Vreeland.

If Kate Moss' rule-breaking, vintage style doesn't appeal, what about Kate Middleton's flawless (yet often affordable) royal look?

Model and actor Cara Delevingne's personal style has evolved endlessly along with her career.

Nobody does a killer off-duty outfit quite like model Miranda Kerr.

Victoria's Secret model Doutzen Kroes does dressed-down just as well as she does the red carpet.

Marilyn Monroe was the epitome of old-Hollywood glamour.

Alexa Chung has been the face of countless fashion campaigns and launched her eponymous brand in May 2017.

Actor Sophia Loren's bold approach to life and style is something to aspire to.

Singer, model and muse Grace Jones' avant-garde, androgynous style is just as relevant today as it was in the '80s.