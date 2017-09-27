 
Aquatic Names for Your Beach Baby

Image: Illustration: Ashley Britton/SheKnows
Baby boy names for little swimmers, surfers, and beach bums

Do you adore the ocean? Long for a riverside campsite? Feel like you were a dolphin in another life? You're in luck. We've rounded up a bevy of beachy names reminiscent of the world's waters and the fine folks (fish and sexy lifeguards alike) who love them too.

Names that mean "water"

Wishful water-dwellers will love the baby names below, which all mean "water," "ocean," "stream," "river" or something else that evokes aquatic adventures.

Surfer baby names

If you're hoping to score a name that sounds like someone who scales the waves all day, guess what. We've gathered some of the coolest real-life surfer names for you.

  • Andy Irons: Hawaiian surfer
  • Barton Lynch: Aussie surfer
  • Butch Van Artsdalen: Hawaiian surfer
  • Clay Marzo: U.S. surfer
  • Damien Hobgood: U.S. surfer
  • Duke Paoa Kahanamoku: Hawaiian surfer
  • Mick Fanning: Aussie surfer
  • Mickey Munoz: Surfer and surfboard shaper
  • Shane Beschen: Hawaiian surfer
  • Simon Anderson: Aussie surfer
  • Sunny Garcia: Hawaiian surfer
  • Taj Burrow: Aussie surfer

Fictional aquatic names

Real life doesn't always have the answers, so we turned to literature and film to hunt down fictional lifeguard, surfer, ship-folks and fish names for your baby.

  • Bodhi: From Point Break
  • Brady: From Teen Beach Movie
  • Brody: Chief Martin Brody from Jaws
  • Cody: From Baywatch
  • Frankie: From Beach Party
  • Hobie: From Baywatch
  • Jack: From Big Wednesday
  • Jesse: From Free Willy
  • Lockie: From Lockie Leonard, Human Torpedo
  • Logan: From Baywatch
  • Luke: From The Reef
  • Murph: From The Perfect Storm
  • Nathaniel: From Point Break
  • Sebastian: From The Little Mermaid

Another fun option is to name your baby after a favorite beach, surfing spot or body of water. If you're worried the watery name is a little too weird, consider using it as a middle name so your child can choose what he wants to be called as he gets older. Jack Atlantic, anyone?

