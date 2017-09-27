Baby boy names for little swimmers, surfers, and beach bums

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published. Her main area of interest is attachment parenting and all that goes with it, including breastfeeding, co-sleepin...

Image: Illustration: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

Do you adore the ocean? Long for a riverside campsite? Feel like you were a dolphin in another life? You're in luck. We've rounded up a bevy of beachy names reminiscent of the world's waters and the fine folks (fish and sexy lifeguards alike) who love them too.

Names that mean "water"

Wishful water-dwellers will love the baby names below, which all mean "water," "ocean," "stream," "river" or something else that evokes aquatic adventures.

Avon: River

Beckham: Home by the stream

Bourne: Stream

Brooks: Water, small stream

Calder: Stream

Colwyn: River in Wales

Conway: Holy river

Destin: By the still waters

Douglas: Black river

Dover: Water

Earvin: Green, fresh water

Escott: Hut near the river

Ford: River crossing

Hali: The sea

Harford: Ford of the hares

Havelock: Sea competition

Holmes: Islands in the river

Hudson: River in New York

Hurley: Sea tide

Irving: Fresh water

Kai: The sea

Kenn: Bright water

Lachlan: From the land of lakes

Lake: Inland body of water

Leomaris: Lion of the sea

Lincoln: Lake colony

Locke: Pond

Marino: Of the sea

Mario: Star of the sea

Marvin: Sea friend

Morgan: Circling sea

Mortimer: Dead sea

Murdock: Sea

Murphy: Sea warrior

Neptune: Roman god of the sea

Orman: Sea man

River: Place and nature name

Seton: Sea settlement

Strom: Brook, stream

Tahoe: Big water

Trent: Gushing waters

Wiley: Water meadow

Surfer baby names

If you're hoping to score a name that sounds like someone who scales the waves all day, guess what. We've gathered some of the coolest real-life surfer names for you.

Andy Irons: Hawaiian surfer

Barton Lynch: Aussie surfer

Butch Van Artsdalen: Hawaiian surfer

Clay Marzo: U.S. surfer

Damien Hobgood: U.S. surfer

Duke Paoa Kahanamoku: Hawaiian surfer

Mick Fanning: Aussie surfer

Mickey Munoz: Surfer and surfboard shaper

Shane Beschen: Hawaiian surfer

Simon Anderson: Aussie surfer

Sunny Garcia: Hawaiian surfer

Taj Burrow: Aussie surfer

Fictional aquatic names

Real life doesn't always have the answers, so we turned to literature and film to hunt down fictional lifeguard, surfer, ship-folks and fish names for your baby.

Bodhi: From Point Break

Brady: From Teen Beach Movie

Brody: Chief Martin Brody from Jaws

Cody: From Baywatch

Frankie: From Beach Party

Hobie: From Baywatch

Jack: From Big Wednesday

Jesse: From Free Willy

Lockie: From Lockie Leonard, Human Torpedo

Logan: From Baywatch

Luke: From The Reef

Murph: From The Perfect Storm

Nathaniel: From Point Break

Sebastian: From The Little Mermaid

Another fun option is to name your baby after a favorite beach, surfing spot or body of water. If you're worried the watery name is a little too weird, consider using it as a middle name so your child can choose what he wants to be called as he gets older. Jack Atlantic, anyone?