Baby boy names for little swimmers, surfers, and beach bums

Do you adore the ocean? Long for a riverside campsite? Feel like you were a dolphin in another life? You're in luck. We've rounded up a bevy of beachy names reminiscent of the world's waters and the fine folks (fish and sexy lifeguards alike) who love them too.
Wishful water-dwellers will love the baby names below, which all mean "water," "ocean," "stream," "river" or something else that evokes aquatic adventures.
If you're hoping to score a name that sounds like someone who scales the waves all day, guess what. We've gathered some of the coolest real-life surfer names for you.
Real life doesn't always have the answers, so we turned to literature and film to hunt down fictional lifeguard, surfer, ship-folks and fish names for your baby.
Another fun option is to name your baby after a favorite beach, surfing spot or body of water. If you're worried the watery name is a little too weird, consider using it as a middle name so your child can choose what he wants to be called as he gets older. Jack Atlantic, anyone?
