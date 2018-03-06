Gorgeous Irish baby names from Aoife to Tallulah

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

If you're looking for a beautifully melodic baby girl name, look no further than the Irish. These baby girl names — ranging from modern to old-fashioned, simple to complex — won't disappoint, whether you're hoping to honor your own Irish heritage or just want a unique name for your little lass.

We have rounded up the top classic Irish baby girl names, the top modern Irish girl names, plus a list of celebrities who opted for an Irish baby name for their kiddos. Parents-to-be, take your pick.

Old Irish baby girl names

While Old Irish girl names are gorgeous and have some wonderful meanings, they can admittedly be tricky to pronounce. So we've done you a solid and added the pronunciations for you.

Aoife (EE-fe)

Niamh (Nee-av)

Roisin (Roh-sheen)

Aisling (Ash-ling)

Sinead (SHIN-aid)

Maeve (MAYV)

Siobhan (Shih-ban)

Allana

Aine (Awn-ye)

Cessaiar (Kah-seer)

Caoilainn (Kay-leen)

Modern Irish names

If you're looking for an easier-to-pronounce alternative, these modern Irish names are some great options.

Riley

Teagan

Kaitlyn

Keira

Kayleigh

Makayla

Mckenna

Delaney

Kennedy

Celebrity Irish baby girl names

Plenty of celebrities have gotten in on the Irish baby name trend. Check out some of our favorite celeb daughters with Irish-inspired names:

Patrick Dempsey: Darby

Martina McBride: Delaney

Chris O'Donnell, Holly Marie Combs, Lisa Marie Presley: Finley

Jennie Garth: Fiona

Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin: Ireland

Coldplay's Will Champion: Juno

Chris O'Donnell: Maeve

Sinead O'Connor: Roisin

Patrick Dempsey, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis: Tallulah

Sharon Stone: Quinn

Brooke Shields: Rowan

A version of this article was originally published in January 2011.