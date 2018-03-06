 
/

Classic & Modern Irish Baby Girl Names Beyond Just Erin

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Image: Blend Images - Mike Kemp/Brand X Pictures/Getty Images
Gorgeous Irish baby names from Aoife to Tallulah

If you're looking for a beautifully melodic baby girl name, look no further than the Irish. These baby girl names — ranging from modern to old-fashioned, simple to complex — won't disappoint, whether you're hoping to honor your own Irish heritage or just want a unique name for your little lass.

We have rounded up the top classic Irish baby girl names, the top modern Irish girl names, plus a list of celebrities who opted for an Irish baby name for their kiddos. Parents-to-be, take your pick.

Old Irish baby girl names

While Old Irish girl names are gorgeous and have some wonderful meanings, they can admittedly be tricky to pronounce. So we've done you a solid and added the pronunciations for you.

Modern Irish names

If you're looking for an easier-to-pronounce alternative, these modern Irish names are some great options.

Celebrity Irish baby girl names

Plenty of celebrities have gotten in on the Irish baby name trend. Check out some of our favorite celeb daughters with Irish-inspired names:

  • Patrick Dempsey: Darby
  • Martina McBride: Delaney
  • Chris O'Donnell, Holly Marie Combs, Lisa Marie Presley: Finley
  • Jennie Garth: Fiona
  • Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin: Ireland
  • Coldplay's Will Champion: Juno
  • Chris O'Donnell: Maeve
  • Sinead O'Connor: Roisin
  • Patrick Dempsey, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis: Tallulah
  • Sharon Stone: Quinn
  • Brooke Shields: Rowan

You can also check out our advanced baby name search to look for baby names with other origins, such as Spanish, French, Italian and Greek.

Image: Getty Images/Terese Condella/SheKnows

A version of this article was originally published in January 2011.

