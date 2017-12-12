Names for your Christmas gal — Holly, Noelle & more

Christmas is good for a lot of things: bringing people together from across distances, generosity, twinkling lights, cookies-per-day consumption rates... and it also happens to be great for baby names.
Whether you're expecting a baby girl around Christmas or just love the holidays and want to name your child accordingly, we have ideas for you. There are spiritual name ideas and seasonal ones, direct ties to the holiday as well as ones that won't immediately identify your child as a wannabe elf.
Ready to get merry, bright and inspired? Check out these names.
More: The Baby Names Guaranteed to Land on Santa's Naughty List
These festive names capture the spirit of the season.
More: Beautiful Baby Names from The Christmas Story
If you are of Christian faith, you may want to name your baby girl a spiritual or biblical name inspired by Christmas.
Check out our list of spiritual girl names for more great ideas.
More: Traditional Names for Babies Born Close to Christmas
A version of this article was originally published in November 2015.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started