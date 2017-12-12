 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Christmas-Inspired Baby Girl Names That Are Full of Holiday Magic

Kim Grundy

by

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Names for your Christmas gal — Holly, Noelle & more

Christmas is good for a lot of things: bringing people together from across distances, generosity, twinkling lights, cookies-per-day consumption rates... and it also happens to be great for baby names.

Whether you're expecting a baby girl around Christmas or just love the holidays and want to name your child accordingly, we have ideas for you. There are spiritual name ideas and seasonal ones, direct ties to the holiday as well as ones that won't immediately identify your child as a wannabe elf.

Ready to get merry, bright and inspired? Check out these names.

More: The Baby Names Guaranteed to Land on Santa's Naughty List

Unique Christmas girl names

These festive names capture the spirit of the season.

  • Holly: English name from the holly plant
  • Noelle: French name meaning "the Christmas festival"
  • December: Why not name your child after the Christmas month?
  • Natala: Italian name meaning "born at Christmas"
  • Natalii: French name meaning "born at Christmas"
  • Noeleen: French name meaning "Christmas"
  • Noble: For the popular noble fir Christmas tree
  • Tashia: This is the Russian form of the name Natalie, which means, "born at Christmas"
  • Candy: This name is as sweet as candy canes. It's actually a Hebrew name meaning "dazzling white"
  • Eve: Hebrew name meaning "living and enlivening"
  • Starr:  English name meaning — you guessed it — "star"

More: Beautiful Baby Names from The Christmas Story

Spiritual girl names

If you are of Christian faith, you may want to name your baby girl a spiritual or biblical name inspired by Christmas.

  • Mary: Mary was the biblical mother of Christ
  • Angele: Greek name meaning "angel or messenger"
  • Abigail: Biblical origin — in the Old Testament, King David's third wife
  • Hannah: Biblical mother of the prophet Samuel
  • Eden: The biblical Garden of Eden
  • Naomi: Hebrew name meaning "beautiful" or "agreeable"
  • Leah: First wife of Jacob in the Old Testament
  • Sarah: Name meaning "pure" or "happy"
  • Christiane: Greek name meaning "Christian"
  • Emmanuelle: Hebrew name meaning "faith"
  • Faith:  A Christian virtue name
  • Helen:  Latin name meaning "the bright one"
  • Caspar: The name of one of the three wise men
  • Egypt: Where Joseph, Mary and Jesus fled before staying in Nazareth

Check out our list of spiritual girl names for more great ideas.

More: Traditional Names for Babies Born Close to Christmas

A version of this article was originally published in November 2015.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Where Do Celebs Really Buy Their Kids' Clothes?
10 Celebrity Parents Who Don’t Get Their Kids Presents
Kid Gifts That Bust Gender Stereotypes
Gifts for Tiny Foodies
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. These Are the Germiest Places in Your House
  2. 6 Apologies That Are Ruining Your Relationship
  3. Eating This Amount of Cheese Is Good for Your Heart
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started