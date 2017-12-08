Cool names for your peace-lovin' dude

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Image: Judi Parkinson/Getty Images

Print

Hippie baby names aren’t restricted to those who were actually, you know, making babies during 1967's Summer of Love. You might not have been alive during the hippie era, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be inspired by the Age of Aquarius when it comes time to name your tot. If you consider yourself to be a hippie at heart, go ahead and fall in love with the name of a famous hippie, a name grown from nature or a virtue name that might help your kid to grow up to be one major peace-lovin' dude. Groovy, baby.

More: Green Gifts for Your Flower Child

Famous hippies

If you want to name your baby after a hippie legend instead of your grandpa (although if Grandpa was also a hippie, it's a win-win), let us remind you of these famous hippies.

Jackson Browne: This singer-songwriter, who wrote hits for The Eagles and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, helped organize rock concerts benefiting the antinuclear movement.

Cheech & Chong: Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are probably the most famous stoner duo of all time.

Donovan: This musician was famous in the 1960s for hippie songs like Mellow Yellow.

Jerry Garcia: The last name of the founding member of the Grateful Dead could be a cool hippie boy name — perhaps combined with a nature name? Garcia Moonbeam? No?

Woody and Arlo Guthrie: The folk singer and ultimate hippie and his son provide two name options for kids who know the truth: This land was made for you and me.

Jimi Hendrix: Considered to be one of the greatest guitarists in history, Hendrix made waves — and history — at Woodstock and Monterey Pop.

Abbie Hoffman: This outspoken social activist wrote Steal This Book, which was described as "a manual for survival in the counterculture."

Jack Kerouac: A fairly safe, traditional first name takes on a whole new meaning when it's inspired by the guy who coined the term "Beat Generation."

Frank Zappa: This antiestablishment musician gave his kids hippie names: son Dweezil and daughter Moon Unit.

Dr. Benjamin Spock: He may have had a Biblical name, but Dr. Spock taught an entire generation of hippie moms about attachment parenting, marched in peace rallies and helped draft evaders.

More: Unique Baby Names for Boys & Girls We Wish We'd Thought of First

Hippie boy names inspired by nature

Lots of hippie names are inspired by the Earth, seasons and planets. Take your weird and delightful pick.

Moonshine

Moon

Sun

Fire

Wind

Moonbeam

Moonlight

Cedar

Leaf

River

Lake

Ocean

Elm

Breeze

Earth

Jupiter

Mars

Birch

Maple

Blade

Oak

Shade

Mountain

Eagle

Sparrow

Bear

Flame

Harbor

Chestnut

Star

Thunder

Stoney

Rock

More: Angelic Baby Names for Your Perfect Little Angel (Here's Hoping)

Virtue hippie names for boys

If you really want your kid's name to extol the characteristics of a true hippie, you may have to consider a virtue name.

Justice

Peace

Love

Brave

Truth

Honor

And if one hippie name isn't enough for your little guy, why not combine two for the ultimate hippie moniker? Cedar Shine, Sun Truth, Moonbeam Love or Eagle Warrior all sound prime for hitting the road in a rainbow-painted VW bus.

Whatever you do, don't stress about choosing your hippie baby name. Be cool, man.