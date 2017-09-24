Boy-girl twin names that actually work

Y'all, this business of picking baby names is hard. Settling on a name that your kid will be stuck with for the rest of their life comes with a lot of pressure — and when you find out you're expecting twins and have to decide on two names that complement each other, things are twice as hard.
This mission becomes even more complicated when you're having boy-girl twins.
We know you've already got plenty on your plate right now, which is why we've done our best to make the name-picking process easy for you. If you want to go matchy-matchy, we've picked some name pairs that begin with the same letter. But if you're not the alliterative type, we've got plenty of other twin sets that just have a nice ring to them. Below are our favorite "two of a kind" picks.
Check out these unique and cool boy/girl twin names from some of our favorite celebrities — and even Cleopatra.
Many parents like naming boy/girl twins with names beginning with the same letter, like Faith and Finn or Mia and Max. If that's you, check out our advanced baby name search to narrow down your list by searching for names by starting letter. Or maybe you just want to stick with a name theme; you could choose both traditional names, or a specific origin, such as French names. Or go wild and give your twins totally unrelated names — it just might be the best way to help them stand out as individuals.
Originally published September 2011. Updated September 2017.
