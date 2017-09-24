Boy-girl twin names that actually work

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Image: Kittichet Tungsubphokin/EyeEm/Getty Images

Print

Y'all, this business of picking baby names is hard. Settling on a name that your kid will be stuck with for the rest of their life comes with a lot of pressure — and when you find out you're expecting twins and have to decide on two names that complement each other, things are twice as hard.

This mission becomes even more complicated when you're having boy-girl twins.

More: These Vintage Baby Names Will Never Go Out of Style

We know you've already got plenty on your plate right now, which is why we've done our best to make the name-picking process easy for you. If you want to go matchy-matchy, we've picked some name pairs that begin with the same letter. But if you're not the alliterative type, we've got plenty of other twin sets that just have a nice ring to them. Below are our favorite "two of a kind" picks.

Image: Becci Burkhart/SheKnows;Image via Getty Images

Top boy/girl twin baby names

Madison, Mason Taylor, Tyler Addison, Aiden Dillan, Delanie Drew, Dakota Emily, Ethan Emma, Evan Ella, Ethan Emma, Ethan Jayda, Jayden Jada, Jaden Lennox, Layla Matthew, Mazie Quincy, Quinn Aidan, Nadia Aiden, Ava Emma, William Madison, Matthew Anna, William Emily, Evan Emma, Jacob Emma, Noah Isabella, Isaiah Madison, Michael Addison, Andrew Chloe, Connor Emma, Jack Nicholas, Sophia Noah, Sophia Olivia, Owen Zachary, Zoe Zachary, Zoey Brian, Brianna Caleb, Chloe Ethan, Isabella Grace, John Isabella, Michael Jacob, Jillian Jada, Jayden James, Julia Landon, London Lily, Luke Olivia, William Samuel, Sophia Sophia, William Abigail, Alexander Abigail, Benjamin Alexander, Ava Andrea, Andrew Andrew, Emily Ava, John Ava, Noah Emily, Ryan Emma, James Hannah, Noah Adan, Dana Taylor, Aaron Preston, Peyton Mia, Eli Parker, Harper

More: This Printable Guide Is About to Solve All Your Baby-Naming Squabbles

Celebrity boy/girl twin names

Check out these unique and cool boy/girl twin names from some of our favorite celebrities — and even Cleopatra.

More tips for naming boy/girl twins

Many parents like naming boy/girl twins with names beginning with the same letter, like Faith and Finn or Mia and Max. If that's you, check out our advanced baby name search to narrow down your list by searching for names by starting letter. Or maybe you just want to stick with a name theme; you could choose both traditional names, or a specific origin, such as French names. Or go wild and give your twins totally unrelated names — it just might be the best way to help them stand out as individuals.

Originally published September 2011. Updated September 2017.