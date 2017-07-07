These adorable names for baby girls are just the right amount of matchy-matchy

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Expecting twins is double the excitement and double the love — but it's also double the work when it comes to finding the perfect names for your new babies.

Picking names for your baby girls can be tricky. You want the names to flow, however, you don't want the names to be too over-the-top matchy-matchy. The good news is, it's not that hard to pair together names — and they don't even have to rhyme!

We have the most popular little girl twosomes, along with some celeb inspiration to get you on your way to find your favorite #twinning combo.

Top 50 twin names for girls

Isabella, Sophia Faith, Hope Olivia, Sophia Ella, Emma Hailey, Hannah Ava, Emma Heaven, Nevaeh (Nevaeh is Heaven reversed!) Madison, Morgan Mackenzie, Madison Ava, Olivia Isabella, Olivia Makayla, Mackenzie Ava, Ella Faith, Grace Gabriella, Isabella Abigail, Olivia Emma, Sophia London, Paris Elizabeth, Emily Valeria, Vanessa Emily, Emma Emma, Grace Gabriella, Isabella Abigail, Allison Abigail, Emma Addison, Ava Anna, Emma Ava, Mia Ava, Sophia Abigail, Emily Addison, Emma Chloe, Sophie Grace, Hope Natalie, Nicole Savannah, Sierra Allison, Ashley Ella, Lily Emily, Natalie Emily, Olivia Emma, Hannah Emma, Lily Haylee, Kaylee Jennifer, Jessica Madison, Mckenzie Abigail, Elizabeth Addison, Avery Adriana, Andrea Alexandra, Elizabeth Ashley, Emily Ava, Grace

