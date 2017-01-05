These middle names for girls make for the perfect monogram

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Choosing a fitting first name for your baby girl can be tricky — but coming up with a beautiful middle name, well, that's the fun part. You can get a little more creative with a middle name to tie in with the first, whether it's something unique you've always been drawn to or a family name that you hold dear.

We've gathered up some of our favorite middle names to get you started.

Old-fashioned middle names

Traditional or old-fashioned middle baby names are a huge trend. Some parents choose these baby girl names because it is a family name that is passed down, while other parents decide to pair a unique first name with a more traditional middle name. As you can see, many celebrities have given their babies traditional baby names, with the most popular middles names being Grace, Rose and Louise.

Here are some traditional middle name options and first name options to consider

Flower names, such as Tulip or Daisy, also make great middle names. Rose is by far the top choice. Here are some examples:

Myla Rose : Tennis champ Roger Federer

: Tennis champ Roger Federer Lucia Rose : Survivor's Rob and Amber Mariano

: Survivor's Rob and Amber Mariano Lyla Rose: Singer Lisa Loeb

Singer Lisa Loeb Seraphina Rose : Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Adelaide Rose : Actress Rachel Griffiths

: Actress Rachel Griffiths Alabama Gypsy Rose : Drea de Matteo & Shooter Jennings

: Drea de Matteo & Shooter Jennings Dolly Rebecca Rose : Actress Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell

: Actress Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell Charlotte Rose : Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose

: Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose Emerson Rose : Teri Hatcher

: Teri Hatcher Harper Rosie: Martie and Gareth Maguire

Paloma Louise : Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz

: Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz Katie Louise : Actor Jim Gaffigan

: Actor Jim Gaffigan Anja Louise: Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio Olivia Lou: Comedienne and actress Wanda Sykes

Grace: Charlotte Grace : Daughter of actress Sarah Michelle Gellar

: Daughter of actress Sarah Michelle Gellar Helena Grace: Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford

Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford Blakesley Grace : The Bachelorette's Trista Sutter

: The Bachelorette's Trista Sutter Avery Grace : Actress Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn

: Actress Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn Billie Grace: Daughter of John and Nichole McGinley

Other traditional middle names to consider include:

Virtue middle names

Another popular girl's middle name trend is using a virtue baby name, which is a word that describes a characteristic that you wish your child to attain. These virtue names were well-known in the Puritan era, and we've recently seen a spike in popularity.

Here are some celebrity examples of popular virtue middle names for girls:

Heavenly Joy : Producer Rodney Darkchild Jerkins

: Producer Rodney Darkchild Jerkins Megan Hope : Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney

: Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney Daisy True: Daughter of Meg Ryan

Daughter of Meg Ryan Emery Hope : Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn

: Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn Finley Faith: Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn

Other virtue names to consider that would make great middle names include:

Nature-inspired middle names

Whether it is a return to nature or the emerging hippy/boho trend, nature-inspired names are also a big trend — as are baby names that start with the letter H! Here are some fun examples:

Joscelyn Skye: AJ Langer

AJ Langer Heaven Rain: Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke Harper Willow: Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl Harlow Winter : Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Harper Moon : Eddie Vedder

: Eddie Vedder Violet Moon: Sarah Shahi and Steve Howey

Sarah Shahi and Steve Howey Jagger Snow: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

If you choose a longer first name, perhaps you should consider a short middle name to help balance the name. Picking a more unique middle name is a great way to get creative without sticking your child with an unusual name that he or she may or may not like. That's what Zooey Deschanel did with Elsie Otter, for example.

What is your favorite middle name for girls?

