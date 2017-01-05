These middle names for girls make for the perfect monogram

Choosing a fitting first name for your baby girl can be tricky — but coming up with a beautiful middle name, well, that's the fun part. You can get a little more creative with a middle name to tie in with the first, whether it's something unique you've always been drawn to or a family name that you hold dear.
We've gathered up some of our favorite middle names to get you started.
Traditional or old-fashioned middle baby names are a huge trend. Some parents choose these baby girl names because it is a family name that is passed down, while other parents decide to pair a unique first name with a more traditional middle name. As you can see, many celebrities have given their babies traditional baby names, with the most popular middles names being Grace, Rose and Louise.
Here are some traditional middle name options and first name options to consider
Flower names, such as Tulip or Daisy, also make great middle names. Rose is by far the top choice. Here are some examples:
Other traditional middle names to consider include:
Another popular girl's middle name trend is using a virtue baby name, which is a word that describes a characteristic that you wish your child to attain. These virtue names were well-known in the Puritan era, and we've recently seen a spike in popularity.
Here are some celebrity examples of popular virtue middle names for girls:
Other virtue names to consider that would make great middle names include:
Whether it is a return to nature or the emerging hippy/boho trend, nature-inspired names are also a big trend — as are baby names that start with the letter H! Here are some fun examples:
If you choose a longer first name, perhaps you should consider a short middle name to help balance the name. Picking a more unique middle name is a great way to get creative without sticking your child with an unusual name that he or she may or may not like. That's what Zooey Deschanel did with Elsie Otter, for example.
Originally published January 2013. Updated January 2017.
