Greek baby names for boys and girls your yia-yia will approve of

On the hunt for a baby name that stands out from the rest? It might be time to consider something Greek. Grecian names are beautiful, unique and roll off the tongue in a way that other names just can't hold a candle to.

If you are looking to honor your family's ancestry — or maybe you just love the country's culture and gorgeous landscapes — there are literally dozens of ancient-turned-modern Grecian baby names for you to choose from.

Greek baby boy names

Achilles - Hero from The Iliad

- Hero from The Iliad Adonis - Aphrodite's' love

Aphrodite's' love Adrian - Wealthy

Wealthy Alesandro - Mankind's protector

Mankind's protector Basil - King-like

King-like Belen - Arrow

Arrow Bemus - Platform

Platform Caesar - Long-haired, Julius Caesar

Long-haired, Julius Caesar Calix - Handsome

Handsome Christophe - Christ bearer

Christ bearer Cicero - Historian

Historian Claus - People's victory

People's victory Cole - People's victory

People's victory Constantine - Constant

Constant Corban - A gift devoted to God

A gift devoted to God Cy - Proud

Proud Damen - Divine power

Divine power Darius - Wealthy

Wealthy Deacon - Servant, messenger

Servant, messenger Demitrius - Lover of the earth

Lover of the earth Dennis - Wild

Wild Deo - God-like

God-like Dru - Vision

Vision Egan - Little fire

Little fire Eros - God of love

God of love Estevan - Crown

Crown Eugene - Born lucky

Born lucky Evan - Young warrior

Young warrior Ezio - Eagle

Eagle Faustus - Lucky

Lucky Felipe - Loves horses

Loves horses Flavian - Blonde

Blonde George - Farmer

Farmer Giles - Young goat

Young goat Gregory - Watchful

Watchful Griffin - Mythological beast

Mythological beast Hercules - Exceptionally strong

Exceptionally strong Homer - Promise

Promise Icarus - Legendary figure

Legendary figure Isidore - The gift of Isis

The gift of Isis Jace - Healer

Healer Jerry - Holy

Holy Jorges - Farmer

Farmer Julian - Youthful

Youthful Kal - Most beautiful

Most beautiful Karan - Pure

Pure Keelan - Lean

Lean Kosmos - Order

Order Kristo - Christ-bearer

Christ-bearer Kyril - Lordly

Lordly Lander - Lion man

Lion man Layland - Protector of men

Protector of men Leo - Lion

Lion Magus - Magician

Magician Mateo - Devoted to God

Devoted to God Maximus - Greatest

Greatest Miles - Merciful

Merciful Moe - Saved

Saved Neo - New

New Nicholas - Victorious people

Victorious people Nicos - People's victory

People's victory Niles - People's victory

People's victory Nyke - Speed

Speed Obelius - Piller of strength

Piller of strength Odell - Ode

Ode Odysseus - Full of wrath

Full of wrath Orien - The hunter

The hunter Orrin - Mountain

Mountain Othello - Acute

Acute Otis - Keen hearing

Keen hearing Owen - Well born

Well born Pancras - All powerful

All powerful Pearce - Stone, rock

Stone, rock Philip - Horse lover

Horse lover Phoenix - Mystical bird

Mystical bird Proteus - Changeable

Changeable Quinn - Fifth-born child

Fifth-born child Rastus - The loving one

The loving one Sander - Protector

Protector Santos - Saint

Saint Sirius - Sparkling

Sparkling Spiro - Spiral

Spiral Stavros - Crowned

Crowned Tadd - Courageous

Courageous Tassos - Harvester

Harvester Theo - Divine gift

Divine gift Timon - Worthy

Worthy Titan - Of the giants

Of the giants Tomaso - Twin

Twin Tyrone - King

King Ulysses - The angry one

The angry one Urion - From heaven

From heaven Vasilios - With royal blood

With royal blood Vitalis - Life

Life Xander - Protector

