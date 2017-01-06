Sections
Old-fashioned baby names that totally work for a modern baby

Image: Linda Kloosterhof/Getty Images
Print

These traditional baby names never go out of style

Edgy new names are cool and all, but they don't always work. What ever happened to sticking with the classics?

From the Victorian Era to the Roaring 20s to the Rockin' 50s, these are the kinds of timeless baby names you won't soon forget.

These traditional baby names never go out of style
Image: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows;Image via Getty Images

Victorian chic baby names

According to the Social Security Administration (S.S.A.), these were the most popular baby names of the 1880s.

Top baby boy names of the 1880s

  1. John
  2. William
  3. James
  4. George
  5. Charles
  6. Frank
  7. Joseph
  8. Henry
  9. Robert
  10. Thomas
  11. Edward
  12. Harry
  13. Walter
  14. Arthur
  15. Fred
  16. Albert
  17. Samuel
  18. Clarence
  19. Louis
  20. David

Top baby girl names of the 1880s

  1. Mary
  2. Anna
  3. Emma
  4. Elizabeth
  5. Margaret
  6. Minnie
  7. Ida
  8. Bertha
  9. Clara
  10. Alice
  11. Annie
  12. Florence
  13. Bessie
  14. Grace
  15. Ethel
  16. Sarah
  17. Ella
  18. Martha
  19. Nellie
  20. Mabel

Originally published February 2016. Updated January 2017.

