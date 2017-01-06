These traditional baby names never go out of style

Sarah Walker Caron is an award winning journalist, freelance writer and editor. She lives a happy life in Maine with her two children, where they love to hike, visit the beaches and have lots of silly fun. Check out her food blog at Sara...

Image: Linda Kloosterhof/Getty Images

Print

Edgy new names are cool and all, but they don't always work. What ever happened to sticking with the classics?

More: 24 baby freebies you'll want to get while the getting's good

From the Victorian Era to the Roaring 20s to the Rockin' 50s, these are the kinds of timeless baby names you won't soon forget.

Image: Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows;Image via Getty Images

More: This printable guide is about to solve all your baby-naming squabbles

Victorian chic baby names

According to the Social Security Administration (S.S.A.), these were the most popular baby names of the 1880s.

Top baby boy names of the 1880s

Top baby girl names of the 1880s

Next Up: Baby names from the Roaring '20s

Originally published February 2016. Updated January 2017.