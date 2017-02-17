Only celebs could get away with these baby names

Sarah Walker Caron is an award winning journalist, freelance writer and editor. She lives a happy life in Maine with her two children, where they love to hike, visit the beaches and have lots of silly fun. Check out her food blog at Sara...

Most celebs are creative types, which explains why they like to get a little crazy when it comes to naming their babies. There are some celebrities who go with good old-fashioned names (Anne Hathaway named her baby Jonathan, for example), but then there's the category of stars who go all in and come up with names for their kids than many of the general public would consider downright weird.

We've rounded up some celeb baby names that are more than a little unusual.

38. Heiress Harris

That's a tongue twister! But luckily this little girl is the daughter of rapper T.I., so she can probably handle it.

37. River Rocket

Rocket as a middle name only reminds us of "pocket rocket." Still, Jamie Oliver went ahead with it.

36. Henry Wilberforce

We love Henry, but may the force be with the newest member of the Duggar-Seewald clan if any of his classmates ever find out his middle name. Hey, at least his first name isn't Spurgeon — like his older brother.

35. Audio Science

No, it's not what Shannyn Sossamon majored in while at college, it's what she chose to name her baby.

34. Phyllon Gorr

Doutzen Kroes and her husband, DJ Sunnery James, have a son named Phyllon Gorr, which sounds a little bit more like a character on Star Trek or Star Wars than a little boy who roams Earth.

33. Ace Knute

Jessica Simpson's little boy is adorable, and the name Ace is pretty cute — but there's just something about that Ace/Knute combo that doesn't mesh.

32. Ode Mountain

What else would you expect from the passionate Hunger Games star Jena Malone? Malone welcomed her son with her boyfriend, photographer Ethan DeLorenzo, in 2016 and named the little guy Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone. Malone hasn't revealed the inspiration for her son's name yet, though we think it makes a great "ode" to new parenting.

31. Jagger Snow

Ashlee Simpson already has a 7-year-old son with rocker Pete Wentz named Bronx Mowgli, so it would only make sense that her next baby's name with husband Evan Ross, Diana Ross's son, would follow suit. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2015 and gifted her with a very unique name that nodded to her musical roots: Jagger Snow.

30. Rocket Zot

Avatar star Sam Worthington's baby name choice for his first child with wife Lara Bingle Worthington came out of left field. In 2015, the couple named their baby boy Rocket Zot -- just because they liked the way it sounded. Rocket was a fun first name the Worthingtons chose at random, and Zot was Bingle Worthington's late father's nickname.

29. Rainbow Aurora

Holly Madison of The Girls Next Door is known for her glitz and glamour, and she used the same panache when naming her baby girl in 2013. As Madison tells it, adorable little Rainbow Aurora was named after a sporty girl she knew (and was jealous of) in school. Despite what the haters had to say, Madison stood behind her daughter's ultra-unique name choice.

28. North West

Everyone initially thought it was a joke when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their daughter the direction-inspired name North West. As it turns out, both Pharrell and Vogue's Anna Wintour encouraged the name.

"It was a rumor in the press, and we'd never really considered it seriously at all, but Kanye and I were having lunch right over there at that table about a year ago, and Pharrell [Williams] came over to us and said, 'Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That is the best name.' I said, 'No, we're not. That's just a rumor,'" she told GQ. "Then a little while later, Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us, 'North is a genius name.' Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck."

Kimye continued their baby name "winning" streak when they introduced their second son to the world in December 2015, named Saint West (not Easton West, as the Internet rumored it to be).

Next Up: Sno FilmOn Dot Com Cozart

