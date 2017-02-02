 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Let's Weigh the Pros and Cons of Mandatory School Uniforms

by

Image: Steve Debenport/Getty Images
Print

The school uniform debate is a whole lot more complicated than you might think

On the surface, it seems like the great school uniform debate shouldn't be that controversial of a subject. We're only talking about clothes, here, after all. However, uniforms are actually an extremely polarizing topic and have led to many a heated argument among the parents of school-aged children.

It all comes down for what's best for the children, but should kids really be required to wear a uniform to school every day? We've broken down both sides of this decades-old debate.

More: The braid ideas for little girls every mom needs to save

Pros of school uniforms

  • Students experience less pressure in deciding what to wear each morning.
  • Uniforms cost less overall.
  • Student attendance improves.
  • Encourages discipline.
  • Students takes less time to get ready in the morning.
  • Children are free to concentrate on lessons.
  • Uniformity promotes a reduction of violence in schools.
  • A decrease in peer pressure to wear trendier brands.
  • Uniforms can be reused and recycled.
  • School intruders are more easily identified in a school of uniformed children.

More: These parents are calling out the 'sham' of perfect parenthood with photos of their kids

Former President Clinton is perhaps the most famous and influential advocate of school uniform.

"If it means that the schoolrooms will be more orderly and more disciplined, and that our young people will learn to evaluate themselves by what they are on the inside instead of what they're wearing on the outside, then our public schools should be able to require their students to wear uniforms," he said in a March 1996 speech.

Next Up: Cons of school uniforms

Originally published July 2009. Updated January 2017.

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Valentine’s Day Gifts for Moms- and Dads-to-Be
29 printable Valentine's Day coloring pages
20 gifts for Baby's first Valentine's Day
25 apps no busy mom should go without
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!