Luna's got this sister thing down

Our total BFF and mom crush Chrissy Teigen shared a photo with us a few days ago of brand-new baby boy Miles Theodore with his sister Luna Simone. We're pretty sure she and husband John Legend won't mind if we let you peek. OK, fiiine, so she posted it on Instagram for everybody to see:
No, that's the sound of your ovaries exploding. We're totally chill. Nothing cute to see here, not even the pacifier assist from Luna, who seems to already be a pro at the big sister thing.
The photo isn't Miles' first Instagram appearance. The little guy made quite a debut on May 20 on Teigen's Instagram page. She captioned his first shot: "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"
And she's not kidding about the well wishes. Kim Kardashian West is clearly trying to move in on our BFF status. Teigen posted a shot of Luna standing next to a massive ball of yellow lavender roses (yes, you read that right — it's apparently a thing) and thanked Kardashian West with the caption, "Joey Lawrence WHOA @kimkardashian thank you!! Going to open a potpourri business in about one week taking orders now!"
Hey, if we had known that sending wrecking balls of roses was a thing, we totally would have sent one too. Back off, Kim K. Chrissy is ours. And we're sending her a giant ball of tacos. Just try to compete with that.
