This kid's got quite the mouth on him!

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

Image: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Print

Someone's got a big mouth — and we're not just talking about the latest bass on Chris Pratt's fishing line! The actor recently revealed during an interview on The Graham Norton Show that his 5-year-old son, Jack, has quite the colorful vocabulary.

Pratt, who shares custody of Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, said he first learned about his son's sharp tongue on a fishing trip.

More: Chris Pratt Just Got Dissed by Son Jack in the Most Adorable Way

"I had this rule with my old man, and I have it with my son, which is when you're fishing you can swear," he explained. "It's just the guys, go ahead and let loose."

But not even Pratt could have expected his son to take his new freedom this far.

"He catches a fish, and I'm trying to get him to take a picture with the fish before we let it go, and it flops out of his hands. The bass have these little spines on their back, and the fin pokes him on the hand, and it falls in the water," he added. "He starts to cry...I said, 'Hey, buddy are you all right?' He said, 'Oh, dad I'm about to swear.'"

Things started out relatively calm, with Jack calling the fish "stupid," but his PG-rated tirade didn't last for very long, ending with Jack saying, "That stupid bass is a fucking pussy!"

OH. MY. GOD.

OK, so, obviously, I don't condone using female genitalia as an insult, but I'd be lying if I said this didn't make me laugh maybe a little too hard.

More: Chris Pratt Takes Son to NBA Game After Filing for Divorce From Anna Faris

Pratt, who has always been an avid fisher, revealed earlier this year that he's also into raising and butchering his own meat, specifically lamb. In one photo, which depicted a display of various cuts, he explained that farming has made him and his son feel more connected to nature.

"I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it," he wrote. "You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that."

Hopefully, there's not as much cursing on the farm!