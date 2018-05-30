Bullying a kid for his looks? Not cool, internet

Image: Getty Images

When it comes to mom-shaming, Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger. She has been shamed for wearing a bikini (twice!), kissing her kids on the lips, and allowing her daughter, Penelope, to wear a lip ring. Just when you thought it couldn’t become worse, the mom of three was criticized for — wait for it — not tweezing her son’s unibrow? (Cue the eye rolls.)

Kardashian was reunited with her mom-shamers on Monday when her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, posted an Instagram of their 8-year-old son, Mason Disick. The Instagram featured an adorable shot of Mason and Disick spending some quality father-and-son time with an equally adorable caption. “My life,” Disick wrote. But as cute as the picture was, many users apparently couldn’t ignore Mason’s eyebrows.

My life A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 28, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

Immediately, Disick’s Instagram was flooded with people criticizing him and Kardashian for not tweezing or shaving (?!?) this child's eyebrows. The pair’s parenting was questioned, as many critics questioned how the family could have so much money and not "take care" of their eldest son. (Is the pain of tweezing an 8-year-old boy not a good enough reason?) Some even criticized Kardashian for spending money on her appearance but "neglecting" to give the same attention to her son. A few comments included:

“All that money and y’all cant do something w that poor kids eyebrow!”

“How you ganna let your son walk around with a brow like that but mamas ass and tittys and everything bout her is always looking good?”

“That boy got some fucked up eyebrows"

“Yikes! Fix his eyebrows!”

“You have how much money and you cant help your kids unibrow lol??”

However, not all of the comments were negative. Many fans defended Kardashian and Disick, pointing out that Mason is indeed a small child who should have no reason to change anything about his natural appearance. Several fans brought up that such an onslaught of criticism is why so many children develop completely off-base insecurities.

Of course, there’s no way Kardashian could’ve won. If she doesn’t tweeze Mason’s eyebrows, she’s mom-shamed. If she tweezes them, we’re sure mom-shamers will come for her for inflicting pain on her son for the purpose of vanity. Let's just let Kardashian and Disick parent their son how they like and stop with the shaming already, shall we?

