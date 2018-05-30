But how could this baby’s name possibly top Mingus?

It looks like congratulations are in order for Diane Kruger and her boyfriend, Norman Reedus. After much speculation (Kruger was totally hiding a baby bump with those oversize gowns at Cannes, right?), multiple sources have exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple is expecting their first child together.
Kruger's Cannes attire wasn't the only clue that she's pregnant — according to Page Six, she skipped the famous Cannes rosé in favor of water.
Last week, Kruger herself added to the speculation through an Instagram post. The photo itself showed a black and white portrait of Kruger, but it was the caption that caught our attention: a footprint emoji.
Kruger and Reedus met on the set of the 2015 film Sky and they made their first official public appearance together at the Golden Globes in January. But reports of their romance have been swirling ever since they were seen sharing a kiss in New York City in March 2017. Over the past year, the pair has traveled to Costa Rica together and displayed some PDA at the U.S. Open last September.
"I didn’t know [Reedus] before [Sky]," Kruger told People in 2016. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him." Luckily, it appears those nerves wore off fairly quickly.
Kruger previously dated actor Joshua Jackson for 10 years, while Reedus was in a relationship with model Helena Christensen until 2003. Reedus and Christensen share an 18-year-old son, Mingus Lucien Reedus.
Both Kruger and Reedus started their careers as models before switching over to film. Reedus' son, Mingus, is already following in his dad's footsteps — he's a signed model who has worked with Calvin Klein. We'll have to wait and see if the newest addition to the Kruger-Reedus family chooses to enter the biz as well — but if Mingus is any indication, this little babe is bound to have a Hollywood-ready name.
