America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams Welcome Their First Child

Monica Beyer

by

by Monica Beyer

Image: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
With a classic (& Disney-approved) baby name to boot

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams are now the proud parents of a little boy — adorably named Sebastian, Ferrera announced on Instagram. No word yet on the origins of the adorable baby name, although we're betting/hoping it's because of a deep-rooted affinity for Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The caption reads, "When 2 become 3... Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!" This was followed by three heart-eyed emoji, which sums up how these blissful new parents are feeling.

MorePregnant Celebs Rocked the Golden Globes #TimesUp Movement

Ferrera, who is also known for her roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Ugly Betty, announced her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, but she and her husband had not announced the sex of their upcoming addition.

As her big day rapidly approached, her favorite gal pals (including Amber Rose Tamblyn, her Sisterhood costar) were on hand in April to throw her an amazing baby shower complete with a giant vulva. This made for an amazing photo-op prop, and we have no idea why we weren't invited to this shindig.

MoreBFFs America Ferrera & Amber Tamblyn Are Super-Close

Ferrera's former costars, including Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Tamblyn also helped with plenty of pregnancy advice as she and her husband prepared for parenthood. The actor told Us Magazine that some of these best friends from her Sisterhood days were just a text away when she had a question — and as we all know, there's nothing quite like pregnancy to bring up tons of questions that only experienced parents can help you answer.

Here's to wishing the new mom and dad the best of luck with the adventure of parenthood. We're so excited for The Sister/Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants: Next Generation in, you know, about 16 years.

