Ali Fedotowsky & Kevin Manno Welcome Their 2nd Child

Madison Medeiros

by

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music.

Image: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
The latest Bachelorette baby is here

Babies > roses, especially when they're this cute, right?

Ali Fedotowsky, who starred in the sixth season of The Bachelorette, has given birth to her second child, a boy, with her husband, Kevin Manno. The couple broke the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday.

"Our sweet boy has arrived! Born 5/24, 12:57am at 21.5 inches and weighing 8lbs 11oz.," she captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of the Mannos snuggling their new bundle of joy. "We are so grateful and bursting with love!"

In another photo, Manno gushed over his wife's strength, calling her "the strongest person I know." Awww.

More: Ali Fedotwosky Flaunts Amazing Pregnancy Body in Bikini

Fedotowsky looks amazingly calm and rested in each pic considering she was in labor for over 17 hours. In a series of Instagram Stories, she and Manno documented the waiting process. One video shows her looking incredibly uncomfortable yet somehow very well put together in a hospital bed as her husband talked into the camera: "Update: No baby yet. We've been here 17 hours, in this bed for 17 hours, getting frustrated but hanging in there. [She's] still laboring; it could take a while longer." I hope they save this video and show it to him whenever he acts out.

The little boy is the couple's second child; their first, Molly Sullivan, will celebrate her second birthday in July. Though the new parents have yet to release their son's name, we have no doubt it will be adorable and meaningful, just like their daughter's. She's named after both her maternal and paternal great-grandmothers, Molly Fedotowsky and Eva Sullivan.

More: Bachelorette Star Ali Fedotowsky's Baby Name Honors Two Special Ladies

Days ago, Fedotwosky wrote a sweet blog post honoring her first child and outlining her hopes for her family's future.

"As your brother comes into this world, I want you to know how much we've treasured this time with you as our only baby. But we truly believe that your world is about to get so much sweeter with the addition of your brother," she wrote. "You have so much love to give and we know you will be the best person in his life. He is one lucky little boy to have a big sister like you to look up to. Always look out for each other."

Excuse me. I've got something in my eye.

