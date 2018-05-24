Reminder: Suri Cruise's wardrobe is better than yours

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

It's official: Suri Cruise is one of Hollywood's best dressed, and she's only 12.

The tiny fashionista attended a gala hosted by the American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on Monday wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown that many of us can only dream of affording. According to InStyle, the pale blue long-sleeve number, which featured oversize pink roses and a dainty bow around the neckline, cost a cool $1,195.

Yes, Holmes paid the equivalent of six KitchenAid stand mixers for a dress her kid is going to wear maybe... twice (?) and then outgrow. If my mother had allowed me to spend that kind of money when I was 12, I would have blown it all on Nirvana CDs and pizza. Maybe I would have purchased one or seven pairs of black Converse, IDK. It's a good thing I did not grow up in the public eye.

But Suri wasn't the only one making a fashion statement at the event. Holmes, too, wore a designer dress — by Zac Posen, no less — in a similar blue to Suri's. Despite the hefty price tags and my jealousy, the coordinated getups were a sweet mother-daughter moment Holmes is likely to look back on when her daughter enters her teen years, aka this very summer. (I know. I can't believe that either.)

Holmes has made some sacrifices over the past couple of years so she can have more moments like this one. Once a TV darling, she told Town & Country magazine that she's gone more behind-the-scenes to clear up extra time to spend with Suri. "The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done," she said. "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood."

Stable, innocent and far more stylish than most. Suri Cruise is one lucky tween.