‘There was no heartbeat,’ shares the Scandal star

Katie Lowes — star of Scandal as well as the host of the new mama-centered Shondaland podcast Katie's Crib — recently opened up about the pregnancy loss she suffered before the birth of her son, Albee.
Lowes (who plays Quinn on Scandal) tweeted about the miscarriage episode of the podcast, sharing a brief video with her Twitter followers.
So grateful to these two @jackieseiden and Amy Mass for coming on #KatiesCrib to talk about some things...we don’t talk about! When it comes to miscarriages and the sadness and the loss: you are not alone. New episode out today and I hope it can help! @byshondaland pic.twitter.com/C6NuDDuWuG— Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) May 21, 2018
Lowes revealed on her podcast that when she first heard the devastating news that there was no heartbeat, her instinct was to push through and just keep moving. “The initial feeling, when I found out there was no heartbeat from the doctor in a routine checkup, was like, ‘OK, let’s Olivia Pope the situation. Let’s fix it,’” Lowes said.
”‘Let’s make the schedule. Let’s get to the hospital. Let’s get the [dilation and curettage]. When can I start trying again?’” she recalled. "I was about 11-and-a-half weeks. I was a couple days away from telling everybody that I was pregnant."
The grief eventually caught up with her — powerfully. “As soon as it set in that I’d had a miscarriage, what happens is you have a major hormonal drop-off,” Lowes said. “And I think I was massively sad for about three months, and I was only pregnant for three months.”
