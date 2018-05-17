Everyone's favorite Trump impersonator just became a father again

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud new parents of a sweet baby boy, born Thursday, May 17. The couple posted one of their first family photos on Instagram with the caption, "He's here! He's perfect," and the hashtag "#wegotthis2018."

Side note: I can't be the only one who read that in Baldwin's Trump voice, and, yes, I apologize for potentially tainting this truly special moment.

This little one is the couple's fourth child together. He joins siblings Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo, who are ages 4, 2 and 18 months, respectively. The Saturday Night Live star is also the father of 22-year-old model, Ireland, who recently made headlines for a sultry beach shoot in which she's showin' off what her mama (that's Kim Basinger, FYI) gave her.

Though the couple hasn't unveiled their son's name, Alec joked about some possibilities, "Jimmy Fallon Baldwin" and "Fallon Kimmel Baldwin," with Entertainment Tonight at the ABC upfront presentation on Tuesday. Hilaria, for her part, reportedly laughed off the ridiculous options — all while standing nine months pregnant in heels. As the expression goes, "Not all heroes wear capes."

This year is going to be busy for Alec, who, in addition to appearing on SNL for the cold open nearly every week, is launching his new talk show, appropriately named The Alec Baldwin Show, on ABC this fall. Unlike other late-night shows, Variety reports the one-hour program will air just once a week, on Sundays at 10 p.m., and will center more on "lengthy sit-down interviews." With so much going on in the news, it's doubtful Baldwin and his guests will have any trouble filling the time. Let's just hope he's got some coffee on hand; he'll need it with four babies running/crawling/scooting around the house.