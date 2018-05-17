 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Sandra Bullock Admits Her Kids Sometimes ‘Want to Kill Each Other’

Madison Medeiros

by

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

View Profile
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Print

‘I like that she'll take a knife and cut a guy,’ Bullock says of her daughter

When it comes to sibling rivalry, not even celebrity kids are immune. Earlier this week, actor Sandra Bullock admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her two children, Laila and Louis Bullock, have a sweet-and-sour relationship.

"There are moments when they want to kill each other," she said, adding that her daughter, 5, is the one who would likely draw first blood.

"But I like that about her," Bullock said. "I like that she'll take a knife and cut a guy."

More: The Most Random Facts You Never Knew About Sandra Bullock

Bullock also joked that little Laila, who was backstage watching the show and eating chips, would also be the one most likely to "steal the car" and get into trouble when she's older. For now, she's not stressing too much about the hypothetical what-ifs and is enjoying her kids' differences.

"[They're] very different, but in the best way," she said. "He could use some of what she's got, and she could use some of what he has. They balance each other really sweetly."

This isn't the first time Bullock has talked openly about her kids' distinctive personalities. In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, she quipped, "Lou is super sensitive... wise and kind" and acts sometimes like a 78-year-old man, while her daughter is "unafraid" and "a fighter."

More: Sandra Bullock's Career & Accomplishments Through the Years

It's easy to see where Laila gets her tenacity from too. Bullock has never been afraid to speak her mind and defend what matters most to her, like her validity as a parent. And although Bullock's children are adopted, she's made it clear — to InStyle and all of us — that she is still their mother.

"Let's all just refer to these kids as 'our kids,'" she said. "Don't say, 'my adopted child.' No one calls their kid 'IVF child' or their 'Oh, I went to a bar and got knocked up child.' Let's just say 'our children.'"

Word. These kids are in good hands.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
Dads Spill Their Worst Father's Day Gifts Ever
The Best Indie Baby Beauty Brands
Road-Tripping With Kids? Here's Where to Go
Kidstrology: Your Parenting Horoscope for May
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started