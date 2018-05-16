 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Khloé Kardashian Shared the Sweet Reason She Named Her Daughter True

Caitlin Flynn

by

Caitlin is a freelance writer who experienced early age corporate burnout in 2015 and traded New York City for the misty air and superior coffee of Seattle. She is a Gemini, a former ballerina, and a proponent of the Oxford comma. Like M...

View Profile
Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Print

The 'True' story behind the newest Kardashian's name

In typical Kardashian fashion, Khloé Kardashian gave her baby girl a totally unique name that was definitely not on our list of guesses. Less than a week after giving birth, Kardashian announced that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson had named their baby girl True.

If you're anything like us, you've probably been wondering how she came up with this name. Well, wonder no longer! In a new post to her Khloé With a K app, Kardashian shared that her maternal grandmother suggested the name.

MoreKhloé Kardashian Announces Her Newborn Baby Girl's Name

"My grandma MJ suggested True. She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name," Kardashian wrote. “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

It's no secret that the Kardashians are a tight-knit family, so it's both sweet and fitting that the star chose to give her baby a name with family origins.

MoreKhloé Kardashian Shows Baby True's Face for the First Time, & It's Precious

Kardashian is currently at her home in Cleveland, but she's clamoring to get back to Los Angeles so MJ can meet her great-granddaughter in person.

This is the first time Kardashian has spoken about who suggested her daughter's name, but you may have caught momager Kris Jenner's reveal about its origins back on April 16.

More: Khloé Kardashian Shocked to Learn She's Not Having a Boy

“I’m excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” Jenner captioned an Instagram photo of pink ballons. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true.”

So, when is True making her first appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians? We have a hunch there's a new reality star in town.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
Dads Spill Their Worst Father's Day Gifts Ever
The Best Indie Baby Beauty Brands
Road-Tripping With Kids? Here's Where to Go
Kidstrology: Your Parenting Horoscope for May
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started