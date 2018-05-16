The 'True' story behind the newest Kardashian's name

Caitlin is a freelance writer who experienced early age corporate burnout in 2015 and traded New York City for the misty air and superior coffee of Seattle. She is a Gemini, a former ballerina, and a proponent of the Oxford comma. Like M...

Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Print

In typical Kardashian fashion, Khloé Kardashian gave her baby girl a totally unique name that was definitely not on our list of guesses. Less than a week after giving birth, Kardashian announced that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson had named their baby girl True.

If you're anything like us, you've probably been wondering how she came up with this name. Well, wonder no longer! In a new post to her Khloé With a K app, Kardashian shared that her maternal grandmother suggested the name.

More: Khloé Kardashian Announces Her Newborn Baby Girl's Name

"My grandma MJ suggested True. She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name," Kardashian wrote. “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

It's no secret that the Kardashians are a tight-knit family, so it's both sweet and fitting that the star chose to give her baby a name with family origins.

More: Khloé Kardashian Shows Baby True's Face for the First Time, & It's Precious

Kardashian is currently at her home in Cleveland, but she's clamoring to get back to Los Angeles so MJ can meet her great-granddaughter in person.

This is the first time Kardashian has spoken about who suggested her daughter's name, but you may have caught momager Kris Jenner's reveal about its origins back on April 16.

More: Khloé Kardashian Shocked to Learn She's Not Having a Boy

“I’m excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” Jenner captioned an Instagram photo of pink ballons. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true.”

So, when is True making her first appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians? We have a hunch there's a new reality star in town.